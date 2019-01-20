Dwight Gayle urges West Brom to ignore Championship table and focus on results

Dwight Gayle has warned West Brom to ignore the Sky Bet Championship table as they attempt to claw themselves into the race for automatic promotion.

Gayle was part of the Newcastle side which snatched the title from Brighton’s grasp on a dramatic final day two seasons ago as the Magpies returned to the Premier League in style.

On Monday evening, the 28-year-old striker, who joined the Baggies on loan from the Tyneside club in August, and his team-mates will head for lowly Bolton, where a win would take them into third place and just three points adrift of the top two.

However, Gayle told the club’s official website: “Obviously you look at the other results and the standings in the league, but the most important thing is that we get back to doing what we need to do, and that’s to win games.

“It’s certainly going to come down to what we do, at the end of the day.

“There’s no point in getting too focused on other team’s results, otherwise we’ll forget to get the result ourselves and then we’ll find ourselves struggling.

“We know Bolton are a defensive-based team and we know that we’re going to have to break them down.

“Any game in the Championship is going to be difficult. We know we’ll have to bring our A-game and be up for it.

“It’s very important for us to get three points, but they obviously need the three points themselves, so it’s going to be a tough one. We’re looking forward to it.”

West Brom will go into the game on the back of a nine-day warm weather training camp in Dubai and a three-game run without a league win – and knowing that needs to change if they are to achieve their ambition for the season.

They come up against opponents who have tasted victory only once in the Championship since September and sit just one place off the bottom of the table, three points adrift of safety.

Bolton fans are planning to protest over the way the club is currently being run, although a proposed 58th-minute walk-out in front of live television cameras has been shelved.

- Press Association