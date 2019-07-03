Dundalk's third kit initiative raises €7k for Temple Street Hospital

Dundalk has raised more than €7,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital under the club’s new purple-patterned ‘third kit’ initiative revealed to fans last March.

Worn in place of the club’s usual white jerseys in EA Sports Cup and FAI Cup matches, the new purple kit is reproduced in the colours of the Temple Street Foundation.

Clearing the way for the club’s initiative, club sponsor Fyffes agreed to withhold its trademark from the front of new kit in order to give full prominence to the hospital.

The money raised, which will be used to fund the essential equipment and care provided for more than 147,000 patients treated by the hospital each year, came from a combination of kit sales, salary donations from players and staff and a bucket collection at a recent match.

Fyffes managing director Gerry Cunningham praised club management, players and staff an their "truly generous and unselfish undertaking".

“Through imaginative ideas such as the third-kit scheme, untold benefit is brought to those young patients whose recovery depends so much on such activities,” he said.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Temple Street Foundation, said: “We are honoured and delighted to feature on Dundalk FC’s fantastic third kit and have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of the club’s staff and supporters.

"Sick children need great care right now, and the incredible funds raised as part of this partnership will be put to work where they are needed most in our wards, departments, theatres and Intensive Care Unit – ensuring that our little patients continue to have access to world-class care when they need it.

"Our thanks also to our friends in Fyffes who so kindly gave up their spot on the Dundalk FC jersey to raise awareness and vital funds for Temple Street.”

Fans can continue supporting Temple Street by buying Dundalk’s new third kit online at www.dundalkfc.com.