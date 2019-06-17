News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dundalk's Sean Gannon claims May's Player of the Month award

Picture: Sportsfile
By Steve Neville
Monday, June 17, 2019 - 12:39 PM

Dundalk full-back Sean Gannon has claimed the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award for May.

The 27-year-old beat Daniel Mandroiu of Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers full-back Trevor Clarke to claim the award for the first time.

Gannon has been ever-present over the last number of seasons for Dundalk, helping the Louth side to four league titles in the last five seasons.

The Lilywhites are on course to add another title to the collection, with the side sitting five points clear of Shamrock Rovers.

Gannon said that with so many players performing well in the league, he was "delighted" to win the award.

"The competition is always very high, so I’m just delighted to win one," Gannon told the league's website.

"It could have gone to any one of the lads who were nominated as they all had brilliant months. So I’m happy with the result."

Picture: Sportsfile
Picture: Sportsfile

Gannon has featured in all 21 of Dundalk's league games so far this season and is pleased to be playing so well.

"I’m happy with how I’m playing,” he said.

"One thing that has been evident this year is that our squad is very strong.

"No matter who’s playing, the pressure is on to perform because if you’re not then someone will be in ahead of you.

"That competition has been healthy, and it has spurred a lot of us on to lift our game again."

Dundalk's next game sees them in a top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers, and Vinny Perth's side will be hoping to stretch their lead over the Tallaght club.

SoccerDundalkSean GannonTOPIC: League of Ireland

