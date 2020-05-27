News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kenny makes three backroom appointments

Kenny makes three backroom appointments
Picture: FAI
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 07:03 PM

FAI have confirmed that, as expected, Dundalk assistant manager Ruaidhri Higgins has left Oriel Park and taken up a role as Chief Scout and Opposition Analyst with Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's backroom team.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth had been critical of the FAI’s first approaching Higgins in April about such a move but now says the matter has been satisfactorily resolved and has wished his former Number Two the best of luck as he links up with the former Lilywhites manager in the new Irish set-up.

“The FAI has reached an agreement to enable Ruaidhri’s departure,” said Perth.

“We put a huge emphasis and value on contracts at this club and we are satisfied that the matter has been dealt with in the correct manner.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri and he leaves with the well-wishes of everyone in Dundalk.

"He was a popular and valuable member of our backroom team and I would like to thank him for the support and assistance he gave me during his time at the club.

“If you want a championship-winning team, then I believe you need championship-winning staff.

"Ruaidhri was certainly that and I’ll always be grateful to him for what he did for me.

For too long, managers have overlooked people in the background but every person, including Ruaidhri, made a huge contribution last season and we all wish him the very best of luck.

Two members of Stephen Kenny’s U21 backroom staff, Damien Doyle and Kevin Mulholland, have also rejoined him in the senior set-up as, respectively, Head of Athletic Performance and Lead Physiotherapist.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ruaidhri, Damien and Kevin,” said Kenny.

“They are great additions to the backroom team.

"They each have a great work ethic and a high level of professionalism and we are all looking forward to the campaign ahead.”

