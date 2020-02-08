News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dundalk want to win everything possible, declares Flores

Dundalk want to win everything possible, declares Flores
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 06:15 AM

Dundalk might not begin the defence of their league title until they play Derry City next week, but midfielder Jordan Flores insists he doesn’t regard tomorrow’s President’s Cup game against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park as a preliminary event.

“It is a competitive match this early and it is a good game for us,” he said. “There’s a trophy on the line and we want to start the season in the right way.

“We want to win everything possible and Sunday is the start of it. We want to challenge for all of them.

"We won four of them last year and we want to win the five of them now and compete well in Europe.

“That all starts on Sunday. Shamrock Rovers are a good side, they pushed us last year so we know they will be there again.

"It’s going to be difficult but hopefully we can get the win and start the season off right.”

Rovers and Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne, who will hold only a watching brief tomorrow, won’t be reading too much into the outcome of the game since he’s sure “mind games” will play their part in the season’s curtain-raiser.

Asked if Rovers could use the match to make a statement about the season ahead, he referenced the Hoops’ cup triumph against the league champions back in November.

“We made a statement last year,” he said. “The President’s Cup, it is what it is, but it’s still a pre-season game on paper.

Of course we want to win, and of course we want to go up there and give the best account of ourselves, but is somebody going to play through the pain barrier against Dundalk if they’re struggling with a knock from pre-season?

"Or are you going to be rested and play against Bohs (in Rovers’ opening league game next Saturday)?

“Of course you want to win every game you play in, but everybody knows how important the Bohs game is and how important it is to get the league off to a good start.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Dundalk played two up front and then we played them six weeks later and they have one up front, or they play three at the back and next time they’re playing two at the back.

"There’s going to mind games going on here. Let’s not kid ourselves.”

Dundalk have contested the last five President’s Cups, four of them against Cork City. Having won it twice, this will be the third time that the Lilywhites will host the final.

Tomorrow’s game is a replay of last year’s FAI Cup final which saw the Hoops beat Dundalk in a penalty shoot-out at the Aviva to lift the trophy for the first time in 32 years, a victory which now gives the Dublin club the chance to play in the President’s Cup for the first time.

Kick off at Oriel Park is at 3pm.

READ MORE

The Big Interview with new FAI President Gerry McAnaney: The keeper of the faith

More on this topic

The Big Interview with new FAI President Gerry McAnaney: The keeper of the faithThe Big Interview with new FAI President Gerry McAnaney: The keeper of the faith

Pep Guardiola brushes off Lionel Messi to Manchester City talkPep Guardiola brushes off Lionel Messi to Manchester City talk

FA end investigation into Liverpool hacking allegationsFA end investigation into Liverpool hacking allegations

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League actionFive talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Double boost for Galway hurlers as Burkes returnDouble boost for Galway hurlers as Burkes return

Vertonghen’s agent insists defender remains committed to TottenhamVertonghen’s agent insists defender remains committed to Tottenham

Ronan O’Gara: It was like standing on the tee at Whistling Straits. There’s some buzz off itRonan O’Gara: It was like standing on the tee at Whistling Straits. There’s some buzz off it

Sexton aware of room for improvement in his captaincy styleSexton aware of room for improvement in his captaincy style


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »