Dundalk pay tribute to Stephen Kenny on 'fully deserved' Ireland appointment

Dundalk have paid tribute to their former manager Stephen Kenny on his "fully deserved" appointment as a future Republic of Ireland manager.

Despite Dundalk not receiving any compensation for Kenny's departure, he leaves with their goodwill and support to take over the Irish U21s ahead of becoming senior manager after the Euro 2020 campaign.

"Dundalk FC wishes to congratulate Stephen Kenny on his appointment to be the Republic of Ireland Manager in 2020," they said in a statement.

"The Club would like to take this occasion to thank Stephen Kenny for driving the amazing success achieved during his tenure.

"We understand that his next opportunity is one that he was going to find hard to resist, once offered, and everyone connected with Oriel Park wishes him the very best.

"His achievements at Dundalk FC have merited this opportunity and it is fully deserved."

Kenny six-year tenure made him the most successful manager in the club's history, winning four League of Irelands, two as part of FAI Cup doubles and two League Cups.

He took over with Dundalk have secured their Premier Division status in a relegation play-off and led them to the heights of a Europa League group stage win over Maccabi Tel Aviv.

He's a four-in-a-row PFAI Manager of the Year winner (2013 to 2016) and also received the Philips and RTÉ Sports Manager of the Year Awards in 2016. He's once again nomained for the PFAI gong this year.