Dundalk open three-point lead in SSE Airtricity league

Dundalk have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A hat-trick from John Mountney secured a 4-0 win at home to Sligo Rovers, ending Sligo's unbeaten run of seven games in the process.

Bohemians have ended a run of five games without a win with a 5-3 victory at home to Finn Harps.

The visitors ended that game with ten men following the sending off of Caolan McAleer.

And there was high drama at Richmond Park where a Simon Madden goal 70-seconds beyond the allotted injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for St. Pat's against Cork City.

Shelbourne are 2-points clear at the top of the First Division courtesy of a 1-0 win at home to Longford.

Drogheda are up to second following a 2-1 win at Wexford.

Fourth-placed Cabinteely were held to a scoreless draw at Galway.

Bray fell to a 1-0 defeat at Cobh

While Athlone and Limerick drew one-apiece.