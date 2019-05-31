NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dundalk open three-point lead in SSE Airtricity league

St. Pats' Ciaran Kelly reacts to a missed chance. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 10:09 PM

Dundalk have opened up a three-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A hat-trick from John Mountney secured a 4-0 win at home to Sligo Rovers, ending Sligo's unbeaten run of seven games in the process.

Bohemians have ended a run of five games without a win with a 5-3 victory at home to Finn Harps.

The visitors ended that game with ten men following the sending off of Caolan McAleer.

And there was high drama at Richmond Park where a Simon Madden goal 70-seconds beyond the allotted injury time rescued a 1-1 draw for St. Pat's against Cork City.

Shelbourne are 2-points clear at the top of the First Division courtesy of a 1-0 win at home to Longford.

Drogheda are up to second following a 2-1 win at Wexford.

Fourth-placed Cabinteely were held to a scoreless draw at Galway.

Bray fell to a 1-0 defeat at Cobh

While Athlone and Limerick drew one-apiece.

READ MORE

Celtic chief seeks continuity with Lennon

More on this topic

Manchester United win helped ignite Fabinho’s Liverpool career

Ireland's favourite folk song revealed

Friday's Evening Round-Up: Ian Bailey case, election recount and Gerry Ryan tributes

Elton John condemns removal of gay scenes from Rocketman in Russia

TOPIC:

More in this Section

Joel Matip: Liverpool's forgotten centre-half could play a big role in final

UEFA chief tells Shane Ross that Noel Mooney is an FAI president

UEFA ‘looking into’ claims local officials opened gates to fill Baku stadium

Celtic confirm Lennon as manager


Lifestyle

Review: Opera, Blackwater Valley, Opera Festival Lismore, Waterford

Springsteen wending way towards twilight of his career with new album

7 things you didn’t know about sparkling wine

As Anthony Joshua gets set to fight Andy Ruiz Jr – 5 things to know before taking your first boxing class

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »