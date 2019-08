Shamrock Rovers have closed the gap on Dundalk to four-points at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from Graham Cummins and Graham Burke gave Stephen Bradley's side a 2-1 win at home to Waterford.

Waterford's goal was scored in the 41st minute by Dean O'Halloran.

The visitors' cause in Tallaght wasn't helped by the sending off in first-half injury time of Karolis Cvedukas.