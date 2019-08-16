News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dundalk get five-goal tonic after Europa woes

Dundalk get five-goal tonic after Europa woes
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Oriel Park, Co. Louth 16/8/2019 Dundalk vs Finn Harps Dundalk's Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring a goal.Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
By James Rogers
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:22 PM

Dundalk 5 - 0 Finn Harps

There was no sign of a European hangover from league leaders Dundalk FC as they put 10 man Finn Harps to the sword at Oriel Park last night. Having been eliminated from the Europa League against Slovan Bratislava just 72 hours earlier the visit of Ollie Horgan’s side was a potential banana skin for the Louth men.

Having made six changes from the game in Tallaght, Vinny Perth’s side showed their quality with a five star display which saw them retain their seven point lead at the top of the Premier Division table.

In-form Harps, who are battling to avoid relegation had made life difficult early on for the Lilywhites but a couple of mistakes for the the opening two goals from Daniel and Georgie Kelly either side of half-time proved crucial as their lack of discipline came back to haunt them once again following Mark Russell’s sending off before the break.

The home side dominated possession right from the off but were largely frustrated by the Donegal men for the opening half hour until a Patrick McEleney effort which clipped the crossbar sparked them into life.

Four minutes later Sean Murray drilled wide from the edge of the box and when another effort from the midfielder was blocked moments later by Keith Cowan there appeared little danger for the visitors. However, Harry Ascroft gifted possession needlessly to Daniel Kelly, who raced through before firing high to the net past Mark McGinley to give Dundalk a 36th minute lead.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

Ascroft would go close twice in quick succession after that but Harps’ hopes suffered a huge blow on 40 minutes when they were reduced to 10 men after Mark Russell picked up a second yellow for a foul on Daniel Kelly having been booked for a foul on the same player in the 12th minute.

With the man advantage the champions went in search of a second and almost found it three minutes before the break when Murray’s corner was met by the head of Sean Hoare who saw his effort turned around the post by McGinley.

The pressure continued on the restart with McGinley making fine saves to deny Georgie Kelly, McEleney and Murray.

The crucial second goal finally arrived on 61 minutes, however, when substitute Joshua Smith’s short back pass was seized upon by Georgie Kelly who slid in to make it 2-0.

It was one-way traffic after that with McEleney making it 3-0 four minutes later with a close range finish from Cameron Dummigan’s cross for what was his first goal since last November’s FAI Cup final.

McEleney then turned provider for the fourth on 74 minutes when his ball in from the left picked out the run of McGrath who took a touch to steady himself before drilling through the legs of McGinley. McEleney then completed the scoring a minute from the end when he raced through to dink past McGinley.

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Dummigan, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields (Mountney 73), Murray; D Kelly, McEleney, Duffy (McGrath 65); G Kelly (Hoban 71).

FINN HARPS:

McGinley; Borg, O’Reilly, Cowan, Todd, Russell; R Harkin (McNamee 66), Ascroft (Cretaro 78), G Harkin; Place (Smith HT), Boyle.

Referee: G Kelly (Cork).

More on this topic

Wright leads charge as Bohs hit UCD with record scoreline

McAuley and Webster spark Pats’ recoveryMcAuley and Webster spark Pats’ recovery

Rovers strengthen hold on secondRovers strengthen hold on second

Flood and her family risk evictionFlood and her family risk eviction

More in this Section

Cork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month banCork keeper Chris Kelly hit with 12-month ban

Troy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squadTroy Parrott among three new faces in 40-man Ireland squad

Pep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reachPep Guardiola: Raheem Sterling still has another level to reach

Zinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real MadridZinedine Zidane to give Gareth Bale another chance at Real Madrid


Lifestyle

The Dublin actress has relocated to London with her family, including daughter Evie, who has Stargardt Disease. After eight years in Hollywood, it was time, she tells Esther McCarthy.Victoria’s Secret: Why Ms Smurfit decided to leave America

Roughly a decade ago, the pretty village of Ballydehob, in West Cork, featured in a national broadsheet article as a poster child for the rural decline, further accelerated by the then-raging recessionary storm.Restaurant Review: Bia Rebel Ramen @ Levi’s Corner House, Ballydehob

MY Inner puritan didn’t like one of the playgrounds at the new Center Parcs in Longford. (Just so you know, ourselves and the kids got a two-night stay for free, which is a bit of a laugh because I’m about as influential as Theresa May.)Learner Dad: 'We had this weird notion that if our kids saw us drinking, they’d become alcoholics by the age of seven'

Busy mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition, says dietitian Aoife Hearne.Mums need to prioritise their own health and nutrition

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »