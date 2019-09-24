Dundalk eye treble bid as Duffy rocket wraps up title

They’re getting pretty used to this around these parts but familiarity didn’t breed any contempt — except on the part of the visiting fans — as Oriel Park jubilantly saluted back to back League titles and Dundalk’s fifth in six years.

Shamrock Rovers might have made the champions work for it in a hugely entertaining, high-scoring game but not only does this latest triumph underline Dundalk’s continued dominance of the domestic scene — a serial superiority punctured only by Cork City in 2017 — but it makes all those initial concerns about the potentially disruptive impact of the departure of Stephen Kenny look just a little bit silly.

With Kenny a welcome visitor at the match following his recent health scare, he could see conclusive evidence of how the boot room has taken up where the chief architect of the transformation of the club left off, Vinny Perth and his staff overseeing a title victory achieved with four games to spare and with their nearest rivals now 15 points in arrears.

Indeed, the new regime can even go one better this year because with the league as well as the League Cup now in the bag, the Lilywhites remain on course to become the first club to do the treble since Derry City in 1989.

If Dundalk can overcome Sligo Rovers in their FAI Cup semi-final at the Showgrounds next Sunday, then standing in their way in the final at the Aviva could yet be the Hoops who, with their already faint title challenge now officially extinguished, can fully turn their attentions to Friday’s crunch semi against Bohemians.

In truth, they would have been forgiven if they had one eye already on that fixture going into last night’s game but, in putting out a strong side, Stephen Bradley commendably resisted the temptation to wrap Jack Byrne in cotton wool after the playmaker’s bruising encounter with St Pat’s last time out. For their part, the defending champions showed three changes from the side which beat Waterford 1-0 on Friday, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey and Patrick McEleney coming in for Andy Boyle, Dean Jarvis and Daniel Kelly.

From the off, Michael Duffy looked to exploit the space down the left side offered by Rovers’ three-at-the-back formation but it was a Patrick McEleney cross from the same flank which provided the home side with their first sight of goal, Jamie McGrath unable to keep his shot down after a clearing header fell to him on the edge of the box.

But in an end to end opening, Roberto Lopes soon had a good chance for Rovers, his first-time effort from closer range also flying over the top after Graham Burke had drilled the ball back across the face of Gary Rogers’ goal.

There was plenty to admire in the play of both sides but there was also no lack of edge to the contest, Daniel Cleary seeing yellow for a late one on Gary O’Neill, following which tempers boiled over and the names of Graham Burke and Pat Hoban also went into the book.

With both teams committed to attack, a goal appeared inevitable and it duly arrived in the 28th minute for the home side.

Duffy was the provider, this time from a corner, and the timing of Sean Hoare’s run left the Hoops defence flat-footed and made his powerful header unstoppable.

And right on the stroke of half-time, it was take two as an increasingly dominant Dundalk doubled their lead. This time it was a cross from the left and the supplier was Patrick McEleney, Robbie Benson the man getting across Daniel Lafferty to flash another powerful header to the back of the net.

Two-nil, half-time and, it seemed, the job more than half-way done.

Soon after the restart, the irrepressible Duffy felt sufficiently confident to attempt a spectacular overhead kick which flew just over the bar, the home crowd now purring as their tails-up side looked to put the matter beyond all doubt.

Instead, in the 55th minute, it was Rovers who struck back, Sean Kavanagh’s superb bending ball from the left putting Aaron Greene in on goal for an emphatic finish.

But even as the locals were beginning to feel just a little bit miffed — anxious would hardly be the right word — Duffy lifted the roof off the old place in the 59th minute with a goal of the season contender, as he ran onto a McEleney pass and fired an absolute rocket into the top corner from 25 yards out.

But credit the Hoops, they weren’t about to roll over, Aaron McEneff finding the bottom corner of the net in the 65th minute to make it 3-2.

And, despite further chances for the visitors, that’s how it finished, as a night which had begun with Oriel Park blasting out Bruce Springsteen on the occasion of his birthday ended with the faithful singing their own greatest hit, ‘Champions of Ireland’ and, well, dancing in the dark.

DUNDALK: Rogers, Gannon, Hoare, Cleary, Massey, Shields, Benson (Murray 68), McEleney ( D Kelly 78), McGrath, Duffy, Hoban (G Kelly 87).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Finn, Lopes, Grace, Lafferty, McEneff, O’Neill (B Kavanagh 79), Burke (Watts 75), Byrne, S Kavanagh. Greene.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan)