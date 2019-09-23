News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dundalk crowned champions after seeing off Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk crowned champions after seeing off Shamrock Rovers
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Dundalk are league champions again after seeing off the challenge of Shamrock Rovers tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Lilywhites beat Rovers 3-2 in Oriel Park to claim a fourth title in six years.

Victory over Waterford on Friday night meant Dundalk went into the game knowing a win would be enough to secure the title.

Sean Hoare opened the scoring for the home side before Robbie Benson added a second just before the half.

Aaron Greene pulled one back for Rovers but Michael Duffy scored a worthy winner for Dundalk four minutes later.

Rovers did score a second through Aaron McEneff to ensure a nervy finish, but Dundalk held on to ensure back-to-back league titles.

READ MORE

Jim Gavin to be awarded freedom of the city of Dublin

More on this topic

City boss Fenn still looking for first win; Dundalk close in on titleCity boss Fenn still looking for first win; Dundalk close in on title

Dundalk look to close on title with win over BluesDundalk look to close on title with win over Blues

Blues late burst floors CityBlues late burst floors City

Merciless Dundalk pile pain on troubled StudentsMerciless Dundalk pile pain on troubled Students


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Eye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything rightEye on South Africa: Statistically, Boks appeared to do everything right

Pumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure easesPumas already under the pump as Les Blues pressure eases

The Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing packThe Daily Donal: All Blacks still ahead of chasing pack

Ireland's victory over Scotland in picturesIreland's victory over Scotland in pictures


Lifestyle

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »