Dundalk crowned champions after seeing off Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk are league champions again after seeing off the challenge of Shamrock Rovers tonight in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

The Lilywhites beat Rovers 3-2 in Oriel Park to claim a fourth title in six years.

Victory over Waterford on Friday night meant Dundalk went into the game knowing a win would be enough to secure the title.

Sean Hoare opened the scoring for the home side before Robbie Benson added a second just before the half.

Aaron Greene pulled one back for Rovers but Michael Duffy scored a worthy winner for Dundalk four minutes later.

Rovers did score a second through Aaron McEneff to ensure a nervy finish, but Dundalk held on to ensure back-to-back league titles.