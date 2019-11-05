Dundalk CEO to step down

Dundalk have announced that Chief Executive Mark Devlin is to step down from his role.

The former Brentford CEO, who joined the club in succession to Mal Brannigan in April, will leave Oriel Park in mid-November to return to the UK.

“I may only have been here a relatively short period of time, but I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience and time in Dundalk,” said Devlin.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet many fans and the passion they have for their club is clear to see. The club is fortunate to also have a very dedicated set of staff and volunteers and a playing squad which represents the club so well on and off the pitch.

“It has been a pleasure to work here and I wish the club every success in the future. However, family issues mean the time is right for me to return to the UK and seek a new challenge.”

Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy said: “We would like to thank Mark for all of his efforts during his time at Dundalk. His experience in football has been invaluable and we wish him well for the future.”

The news comes in the wake of the League and League Cup winners missing out on a treble with defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Sunday’s FAI Cup Final and just ahead of their season-concluding United The Union Champions Cup games against Linfield.