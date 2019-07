Qarabag 3 - 0 Dundalk

Dundalk are out of the Champions League.

They lost 3-0 away to Qarabag in the second leg of their second-round qualifier.

Dundalk lost 4-1 on aggregate and drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Vinny Perth's side will travel to Slovan Bratislava next Thursday for the first leg of their next European adventure.