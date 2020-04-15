News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dundalk boss disappointed in manner of FAI approach to Higgins

Dundalk boss disappointed in manner of FAI approach to Higgins
By John Fallon
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 07:08 AM

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth has hit out at the FAI over the manner of their approach for his assistant Ruaidhri Higgins.

Limavady native Higgins was recruited by Dundalk as opposition analyst when they were managed by Stephen Kenny, who now wants him to join his backroom team.

The FAI have made contact with Dundalk about headhunting Higgins for the Kenny era which is taking shape despite no international matches expected until September.

Dundalk will seek compensation from the cash-strapped FAI before agreeing to release Higgins from his contract.

“It’s disappointing that a member of staff that I rate so highly has been approached to move elsewhere,” Kenny’s successor Perth told DundalkFC.com about his assistant for the past 16 months.

“The manner in which the approach was conducted is something that I’m not happy about and I will leave that with our board of directors and the FAI to deal with.

“I feel very strongly about protecting our staff and players and the board have been exceptional with this since I took over.

"We have people under contract and those contracts need to be honoured and respected.

“We fully understand that this is a wonderful opportunity for Ruaidhri. I have always said that to win a league title you need league winning staff and I have definitely had that. He has played a key part in our success.

“My job now is to protect Dundalk FC and I have time on my side to make whatever decisions need to be made over the next couple of weeks.”

Kenny was elevated from his post as U21 boss last Saturday week after the coronavirus outbreak scuppered the timing of the planned handover with senior boss Mick McCarthy.

Keith Andrews joins Kenny from his U21s as assistant while Damien Duff is due onboard as coach in August.

Alan Kelly remains as goalkeeping coach while Damien Doyle is in line to step in as fitness coach.

The precise full-time role of Higgins has yet to be confirmed but his track record as Kenny’s scout during their European success will be tapped into again.

READ MORE

Final Hillsborough memorial service cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

More on this topic

League of Ireland clubs eye slice of €800k cakeLeague of Ireland clubs eye slice of €800k cake

Puskas winner? Flores wonder goal tipped for top awardPuskas winner? Flores wonder goal tipped for top award

Gaffney set for Rovers’ debut as Burke outGaffney set for Rovers’ debut as Burke out

Rhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victoryRhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victory

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Championships postponed until early July 'at the earliest'Championships postponed until early July 'at the earliest'

Schedule announced for 'RTÉ Sport Classics' seriesSchedule announced for 'RTÉ Sport Classics' series

Potential Newcastle takeover moves a step closerPotential Newcastle takeover moves a step closer

Coronavirus wrap: EFL and PFA reach wage deferral agreementCoronavirus wrap: EFL and PFA reach wage deferral agreement


Lifestyle

Jodie Comer gives Georgia Humphreys the inside story on the new series of Killing Eve, which she stars in alongside Irish actress Fiona ShawJodie Comer talks Killing Eve and working with Cork's Fiona Shaw

Burning Man has been cancelled… sort of.Burning Man 2020: How does the world’s most free-spirited festival move online?

Who needs a passport when you’ve got those old guidebooks?5 ways to get your travel fix during the pandemic

The tools you need for some inner peace may be, quite literally, at your fingertipsUse skincare as a means to relax in times of stress

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »