Dundalk beat UCD to go seven points clear at the top

Hoban celebrates his goal. Picture: Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 10:07 PM

Dundalk have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight.

The Lilywhites were comfortable 3-0 winners at home to UCD.

Dundalk had two goals within the first 20 minutes thanks to a brace from winger Michael Duffy.

Before the first half ended, the league's top scorer Pat Hoban wrapped up the three points with a goal of his own.

Dundalk are now unbeaten 18 league games and have a game in hand over second-place Shamrock Rovers.

Friday will see Dundalk travel to the UCD Bowl where the Lilywhites will again take on the Students.

Elsewhere in the league, Cork City have appointed a new manager to take over from John Cotter who was appointed on an interim basis on May 2 after John Caulfield's departure.

Former City star Neale Fenn has signed "a multi-year agreement" to take over at the club, having resigned from his position as Longford Town manager last week.

TOPIC: League of Ireland

