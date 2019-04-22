NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Duggan keeps cool to rescue Waterford

By Adrian Flanagan
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 11:00 PM

Waterford 2 - 2 Derry City

Shane Duggan’s 93rd-minute penalty rescued a point for Waterford at RSC yesterday. After a rollercoaster few days for the South-East club, it looked as if they were going to be on the wrong side of the result when Darren Cole stunned the home fans with a strike of quality two minutes from time, but Duggan kept his cool in added time to notch his fourth goal of the season.

Scott Twine had the first chance of the game for Waterford on four minutes when he got free on the back post to meet a cross from Georgie Poynton, but his header was wide before Aaron Drinan had the ball in the Derry net on 12 minutes, only for his effort to be ruled out for offside.

Blues defender Poynton came to his side’s rescue four minutes later when he hacked a snapshot from David Parkhouse off the line before the Derry striker missed a gilt-edged chance on 32 minutes when failing to hit the target in front of an open goal after Jamie McDonagh’s cross.

Drinan tested the visiting keeper Peter Cherrie with a stinging effort from 20-yards on 36 minutes before Jamie McDonagh went close once again for Derry two minutes later but he couldn’t direct his angled effort past Matt Connor.

Cap class sizes at 20 to avoid ‘crowding out’ pupils

Parkhouse made amends for those two missed opportunities when he gave Declan Devine’s side a deserved half-time lead on 42 minutes. He raced to the near post to meet a Barry McNamee cross before hammering the ball past a helpless Connor.

Blues boss Alan Reynolds introduced Izzy Akinade in place of Karolis Chvedukas at the half time break and the striker was celebrating the equalising goal on 61 minutes. Akinade outpaced Josh Kerr down the right to meet a pass from Bastien Héry before drilling a right-footed shot to the far corner of the net past Peter Cherrie from 14 yards.

Derry nearly regained their lead seven minutes later when Aaron Simpson lost possession of the ball to Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe out on the left and his brilliant cross saw Blues defender Damien Delaney nearly turn the ball into his own net, but the ball went wide of Connor’s back post.

Derry looked to have grabbed a stunning winning goal when Darren Cole took advantage of a mistake from Aaron Simpson before cracking an unstoppable effort from 25-yards that found the top right-hand corner of the net.

But referee Tomas Connolly awarded Waterford a penalty. Aaron Drinan went to ground under a challenge from Jamie McDonagh that saw the Dublin whistler point to the spot and Shane Duggan planted the penalty past Peter Cherrie.

WATERFORD FC:

Connor, Poynton, Delaney, Feely, Lunney, Chvedukas (Akinade 46), Duggan, Héry (Simpson 63), Elbouzedi, Twine (Galvin 74), Drinan.

DERRY CITY:

Cherrie,Cole, Coll, Toal, Kerr (McClean 79), McDonagh, Sloggett, Bruna ( Tweed 60), McNamee, Parkhouse (Stokes 82), Ogedi-Uzokwe

Referee:

Tomas Connolly (Dublin)

