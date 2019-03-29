NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Duffy heads Dundalk to glory as Rovers continue good early form

Michael Duffy celebrates after giving Dundalk the lead. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 10:10 PM

Michael Duffy’s first-half goal proved to be the winner as champions Dundalk inflicted a third Premier Division defeat of the season on Cork City on Friday night.

Before a crowd of 3,783 at Oriel Park, City competed well with Conor McCormack once again prominent in midfield but they weren’t able to make enough of an attacking impact, despite the best efforts of Graham Cummins in dealing with aerial deliveries. The result leaves them in a share of fifth place with Waterford.

City piled forward during the four minutes of added time with Conor McCarthy going closest, having a shot blocked from Alan Bennett’s lay-off. City claimed a handball but the appeals were half-hearted and Dundalk didn’t allow another opportunity.

Elsewhere, leaders Shamrock Rovers were 3-1 winners over UCD. A brace from Jack Byrne, either side of Yousef Mahdy's equaliser, had the Hoops ahead but Aaron McEneff sealed the points with an injury-time goal.

Bohemians returned to winning ways at a sold-out Dalymount Park where Keith Buckley's strike gave the hosts a 1-0 victory over St. Pat's.

Derry sit in fourth following a 2-0 win at home to Sligo, David Parkhouse and Ciaron Harkin netting in the second half.

Meanwhile, Finn Harps remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 4-0 thrashing away to Waterford, Aaron Drinan (2), Shane Duggan and Dean Walsh getting on the scoresheet for the Munster men.

League of IrelandDundalkWaterfordShamrock RoversBohs

