News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 01:37 PM

The FAI have confirmed that Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly have been appointed to Stephen Kenny’s coaching team.

As expected, there is no place in the set-up for Robbie Keane, even though he had been given a longer contract than outgoing manager Mick McCarthy.

Jim Crawford has been promoted to manager of the Ireland Under-21 side and will be assisted by former international John O’Shea who is currently on the coaching staff at Reading.

Keith Andrews joins new manager Kenny in making the move from the Under-21 set-up while Duff, who has coaching experience with Shamrock Rovers and Celtic, will take up his appointment on August 1st.

The veteran Alan Kelly is retained as goalkeeping coach, having worked previously in the role with Stephen Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and McCarthy.

“The calibre of Stephen Kenny’s backroom team is top class and these are great additions to our senior team coaching staff,” said FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens told FAI.ie.

“Keith and Damien served Ireland so well as players and their experience will be such an addition to our senior squad’s support team.

“Keith and Stephen have worked brilliantly together with the Under-21 squad and Damien, currently finishing his UEFA Pro Licence with the FAI’s Coach Education department, has impressed everyone with his coaching skills and his switch from world class player to coach.

Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

“Alan knows international football inside and was part of the squad at two World Cup finals. He is highly regarded as a coach with Premier League side Everton and has huge experience with Ireland.

"Together, Keith, Damien and Alan have so much to offer Stephen and his players as we look forward to the UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Offs, the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers.”

“Everyone at the FAI is delighted with Jim’s promotion to (U21) manager from assistant and he has a great number two now in John O’Shea as he takes the next step on his coaching career.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I wish Stephen, Jim and their coaching teams the very best of luck in their new roles. We know they will do Irish football proud.”

READ MORE

Here's Stephen Kenny’s priorities as he begins Ireland job

More on this topic

Here's Stephen Kenny’s priorities as he begins Ireland jobHere's Stephen Kenny’s priorities as he begins Ireland job

Matt Doherty happy to switch flanks to solve Ireland’s left-back dilemmaMatt Doherty happy to switch flanks to solve Ireland’s left-back dilemma

Ireland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problemIreland defender Shane Duffy to be out for several weeks with calf problem

Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie Callum Robinson to lead the line for Republic in crunch tie

Damien DuffStephen KennySoccerTOPIC: Rep of Ireland

More in this Section

Five challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kickedFive challenges Stephen Kenny much tackle before a ball is kicked

VIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decisionVIDEO: McCarthy 'hugely disappointed' but 'fully supports' FAI decision

Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of FameKobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Hall of Fame

Carragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staffCarragher and Collymore blast Liverpool for furloughing non-playing staff


Lifestyle

With documentary film ‘Fantastic Fungi’ set to take the world by storm, Joe McNamee looks at the fabulous world of mushroomsDocumentary explores the magic of mushrooms

I lead a very busy life — I’m a mature student in college — and I separated from my partner but the separation was my decision. I hate myself when it beckons as it ultimately makes me fatter, it has the reverse effectDear Louise: I had my bulimia under control. But the demon has returned

This year has been particularly difficult and stressful, and I think that’s an even more important reason to make time for your health.Derval O'Rourke: Resistance is far from futile and necessary

Best-selling author Faith Hogan is keeping the faith during the lockdown, thanks to her Moy Valley haven in Ballina, Co Mayo.Shape I'm in: Keeping the Faith during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »