Duff, Andrews and Kelly join Stephen Kenny in Irish managerial shake-up

The FAI have confirmed that Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Alan Kelly have been appointed to Stephen Kenny’s coaching team.

As expected, there is no place in the set-up for Robbie Keane, even though he had been given a longer contract than outgoing manager Mick McCarthy.

Jim Crawford has been promoted to manager of the Ireland Under-21 side and will be assisted by former international John O’Shea who is currently on the coaching staff at Reading.

Keith Andrews joins new manager Kenny in making the move from the Under-21 set-up while Duff, who has coaching experience with Shamrock Rovers and Celtic, will take up his appointment on August 1st.

The veteran Alan Kelly is retained as goalkeeping coach, having worked previously in the role with Stephen Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and McCarthy.

“The calibre of Stephen Kenny’s backroom team is top class and these are great additions to our senior team coaching staff,” said FAI Interim CEO Gary Owens told FAI.ie.

“Keith and Damien served Ireland so well as players and their experience will be such an addition to our senior squad’s support team.

“Keith and Stephen have worked brilliantly together with the Under-21 squad and Damien, currently finishing his UEFA Pro Licence with the FAI’s Coach Education department, has impressed everyone with his coaching skills and his switch from world class player to coach.

“Alan knows international football inside and was part of the squad at two World Cup finals. He is highly regarded as a coach with Premier League side Everton and has huge experience with Ireland.

"Together, Keith, Damien and Alan have so much to offer Stephen and his players as we look forward to the UEFA EURO 2020 Play-Offs, the Nations League and the World Cup qualifiers.”

“Everyone at the FAI is delighted with Jim’s promotion to (U21) manager from assistant and he has a great number two now in John O’Shea as he takes the next step on his coaching career.

“On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the Board of the FAI and myself, I wish Stephen, Jim and their coaching teams the very best of luck in their new roles. We know they will do Irish football proud.”