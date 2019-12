Dublin derby to kick-off season as Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures revealed

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixtures for the 2020 season have been released.

Bohemians will host Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers on the opening day of the season on Friday, February 14, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Champions Dundalk will host Derry City on the opening day whilst newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner's Cross to face Cork City in their first match back in the top flight.

Sligo Rovers will travel to Finn Park to face Finn Harps whilst St. Patrick's Athletic will host Waterford.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

All fixtures are subject to change.

SSE Airtricity League 2020 Premier Division fixtures

(7.45pm unless stated)

FEBRUARY.

14th: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park; Cork City v Shelbourne, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park; Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, Finn Park, 8pm.

21st: Derry City v Finn Harps, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Dundalk, Tolka Park; Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic , The Showgrounds; Waterford v Bohemians, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

24th: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Dalymount Park; Dundalk v Cork City, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, RSC; Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 8pm.

28th: Cork City v Finn Harps, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Bohemians, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

29th: Sligo Rovers v Waterford, The Showgrounds.

MARCH.

6th: Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park; Waterford v Derry City, RSC; Finn Harps v Dundalk, Finn Park, 8pm;

7th: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers , The Showgrounds.

9th: EA Sports Cup first round.

13th: Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Dundalk v St. Patrick's Athletic, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Waterford, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

20th: Bohemians v Dundalk, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; St. Patrick's Athletic v Finn Harps, Richmond Park; Waterford v Cork City, RSC.

21st: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, The Showgrounds.

27th: Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Waterford, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park; Shelbourne v Derry City, Tolka Park; Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8pm;

APRIL.

3rd: Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Cork City, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Waterford v Finn Harps, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

4th: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, The Showgrounds.

10th: Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park; Waterford v St. Patrick's Athletic, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

11th: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, The Showgrounds.

13th: EA Sports Cup second round.

17th: Bohemians v Waterford, Dalymount Park; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Shelbourne, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Richmond Park; Finn Harps v Derry City, Finn Park, 8pm.

20th: Cork City v Dundalk, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Finn Harps, Tolka Park; Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, The Showgrounds; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

24th: Bohemians v Derry City, Dalymount Park; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Shelbourne, Richmond Park; Waterford v Sligo Rovers, RSC; Finn Harps v Cork City, Finn Park, 8pm.

27th: Cork City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Waterford, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Dundalk v Finn Harps, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

MAY.

1st: Bohemians v Cork City, Dalymount Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park; Waterford v Shelbourne, RSC; Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park, 8pm.

2nd: Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds.

4th EA Sports Cup quarter-finals.

8th: Cork City v Waterford, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Bohemians, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Tolka Park; Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

15th: Bohemians v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Shelbourne, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Waterford v Dundalk, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

16th: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, The Showgrounds.

22nd: Cork City v Derry City, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Tolka Park; Finn Harps v Waterford, Finn Park, 8pm.

25th:Bohemians v Dundalk, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

29th: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers, Dalymount Park; Cork City v Shelbourne, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Derry City, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Waterford, Richmond Park; Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, Finn Park, 8pm.

JUNE.

5th: Derry City v Finn Harps, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Dundalk, Tolka Park; Waterford v Bohemians, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

6th: Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, The Showgrounds.

12th: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers, Dalymount Park; Dundalk v Cork City, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers, RSC; Finn Harps v Shelbourne, Finn Park, 8pm.

MID SEASON BREAK.

26th: Cork City v Finn Harps, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Bohemians, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic, Tolka Park; Sligo Rovers v Waterford, The Showgrounds; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

29th: Bohemians v Shelbourne, Dalymount Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Cork City, Richmond Park; Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers , The Showgrounds; Waterford v Derry City, RSC; Finn Harps v Dundalk, Finn Park, 8pm.

JULY.

3rd: Cork City v Bohemians, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Dundalk v St. Patrick's Athletic, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Waterford, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

10th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Finn Harps, Richmond Park; Waterford v Cork City, RSC.

11th: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne, The Showgrounds.

17th: Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Waterford, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Richmond Park; Shelbourne v Derry City, Tolka Park; Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8pm.

24th: Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Cork City, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Waterford v Finn Harps, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

25th: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, The Showgrounds.

31st: Derry City v Dundalk, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Cork City, Tolka Park; Waterford v St. Patrick's Athletic, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

AUGUST.

1st: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, The Showgrounds.

3rd: EA Sports Cup semi-finals.

7th-9th: Extra.ie FAI Cup first round.

14th: Bohemians v Waterford, Dalymount Park; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Shelbourne, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Richmond Park; Finn Harps v Derry City, Finn Park, 8pm.

14th-16th: Extra.ie FAI Cup second round.

28th: Cork City v Dundalk, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Shelbourne v Finn Harps, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

29th: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians, The Showgrounds.

28th-31st: Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals.

SEPTEMBER.

11th: Bohemians v Derry City, Dalymount Park; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Oriel Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Shelbourne, Richmond Park; Waterford v Sligo Rovers, RSC; Finn Harps v Cork City, Finn Park, 8pm.

12th: EA Sports Cup final.

18th: Cork City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Turner’s Cross; Derry City v Waterford, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; Dundalk v Finn Harps, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

25th-27th: Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-finals.

OCTOBER.

2nd: Bohemians v Cork City, Dalymount Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park; Waterford v Shelbourne, RSC; Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park, 8pm.

3rd: Sligo Rovers v Derry City, The Showgrounds.

9th: Cork City v Waterford, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Bohemians, Oriel Park; Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Tolka Park; Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic, Finn Park, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

16th: Bohemians v Finn Harps, Dalymount Park; Derry City v Shelbourne, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium; October Waterford v Dundalk, RSC; Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm.

17th: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, The Showgrounds.

23rd: Cork City v Derry City, Turner’s Cross; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Oriel Park; Finn Harps v Waterford Finn Park; St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians, Richmond Park; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Tolka Park.

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF SERIES.

2nd: 4th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club; 5th placed First Division club v 2nd placed First Division club.

9th: 3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club; 2nd placed First Division club v 5th placed First Division club.

16th: Winner of 4th/3rd Play-off v Winner of 5th/2nd Play-off.

23rd: Winner of 5th/2nd Play-off v Winner of 4th/3rd Play-off.

PROMOTION/RELEGATION PLAY-OFF FINAL.

26th: Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club.

30th: 9th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series.

NOVEMBER.

1st: Extra.ie FAI Cup final, Aviva Stadium.