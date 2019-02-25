Dublin derby a sell-out as Cork and Dundalk seek first wins

A sell out crowd will be at Dalymount Park tonight for an eagerly awaited Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Both sides will be aiming to make it three wins out of three in the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Rovers sit at the top of the table on goal difference, but Bohs won three of the four meetings between the two rivals in 2018.

Kick off is at 7.45.

At the same the defending champions Dundalk continue their search for a first win of the campaign at home to U-C-D.

Cork City, who have lost their opening two games, are away to Sligo Rovers.

St Patrick's Athletic welcome Finn Harps to Richmond Park.

Waterford make the long trip to play Derry City at the Brandywell.