NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dublin derby a sell-out as Cork and Dundalk seek first wins

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 12:25 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A sell out crowd will be at Dalymount Park tonight for an eagerly awaited Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Both sides will be aiming to make it three wins out of three in the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Rovers sit at the top of the table on goal difference, but Bohs won three of the four meetings between the two rivals in 2018.

Kick off is at 7.45.

At the same the defending champions Dundalk continue their search for a first win of the campaign at home to U-C-D.

Cork City, who have lost their opening two games, are away to Sligo Rovers.

READ MORE: Watch: Galway United teenager gets goal of the season contender with 40 yard lob

St Patrick's Athletic welcome Finn Harps to Richmond Park.

Waterford make the long trip to play Derry City at the Brandywell.

More on this topic

Watch: Galway United teenager gets goal of the season contender with 40 yard lob

Rovers satisfied to keep 100% start but know more work needed to close gap

City lose again as Dublin trio the early League of Ireland pacesetters

How will Dundalk cope with life after their Messiah?


KEYWORDS

BohemiansShamrock RoversLeague of IrelandCork CityDundalk

More in this Section

Kane confident Tottenham will return to form after Premier League title setback

Four more players who refused to be subbed after Kepa’s Wembley defiance

Gatland urges Wales to build on England win and ‘create something very special’

‘It was misunderstood’: Kepa adamant he did not defy Sarri’s instructions


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »