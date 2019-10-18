Drogs’ vital late leveller

Cabinteely 1 - 1 Drogheda

It’s all to play for in the promotion-relegation play-off second leg as Jake Hyland’s late strike earned Drogheda United a 1-1 draw at Stradbrook Park. Cabinteely took the lead after just five minutes through Marty Waters but the visitors deservedly levelled late on.

Drogheda were incensed not to be awarded a penalty when Brennan was caught on the edge of the box, and the midfielder curled the resulting free kick well over. Cabo should have taken a two-goal lead into the break following brilliant work from Keith Dalton but Rob Manley’s touch deserted him as he skied his first-time effort.

Drogheda laid siege to the Cabo goal in the second half but couldn’t find a way past an inspired McGuinness. When Doyle did, rounding the keeper, a brilliant block from Jack Tuite kept Cabo in front, and McGuinness tipped another volley over the bar.

Chris Lyons saw his curling effort rattle the post, but the pressure eventually told as a clean strike from Hyland sent the visiting crowd into raptures.

CABINTEELY: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Tuite, Keely, Hudson; Massey, Fox (Sasaki 90), O’Neill (Aspil 59); Dalton, Waters (Labutis 78), Manley.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Gratzer; Brown, McNally, Farragher (Heeney 68), Kane; Hughes, Hyland, Brennan (Hollywood 81) Doyle, Wixted, Lyons.

Referee: Adriano Reale.