Drogs midfielder moves to Championship while former Republic midfielder returns to Ireland

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Drogheda United midfielder William Hondermarck has signed for Championship promotion hopefuls Norwich City.

The 18-year-old made 10 appearances for Drogs last term in their unsuccessful promotion push in the First Division.

Hondermarck was born in France, but moved to Ireland at the age of five and is a product of Shelbourne's youth system.

He goes straight into the Norwich squad for tomorrow night's FA Youth Cup tie with Preston.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have agreed to terminate the contract of Chris Forrester.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder has struggled for game time since joining from Peterborough in July.

Dons manager Derek McInnes said they have allowed the former Bohemians and St Pat's player to return to Ireland at his own request.

The statement alludes to personal issues with which Forrester has had to deal.


