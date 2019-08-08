News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drinkwater looking ahead after making Burnley loan move from Chelsea

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Danny Drinkwater plans to put his Chelsea nightmare behind him after joining Burnley on a short-term loan deal.

The England international – a Premier League winner with Leicester in 2016 – has signed for the Clarets until January 6.

Drinkwater, 29, becomes Burnley’s fourth summer signing after making only five Premier League starts since joining Chelsea in a £35million deal in August 2017.

“It was a bit of a complicated time at Chelsea, but I see this as a positive move and I’m looking forward to getting going,” Drinkwater told the official Burnley website.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with the manager (Sean Dyche) in the past and he’s given me another shot right now.

“I’ve not played much football, but hopefully I can prove him right.

“Pre-season has been good and I’ve taken part in most things.

“Unfortunately it’s not happened for me at Chelsea, but you have to go with the flow.

“I think now the target is to get to a level where the manager is happy with my fitness and keep moving forward and working hard.

“Hopefully I can put my game onto Burnley and we can finish as high as we possibly can.”

Drinkwater began his career at local club Manchester United, although he did not make a first-team appearance for the Red Devils.

He had loan spells at Huddersfield, Cardiff, Watford and Barnsley before joining Leicester, where he made over 200 appearances in five-and-a-half years.

“I am looking forward to cracking on,” Drinkwater said after sealing his return north.

“It feels good to be home and now I just want to concentrate on my football.

“From the people I’ve met so far, this feels like a nice family club with down-to-earth people and staff, and that helps.

“When you are happy, that’s when you take it onto the field and play your best football.”

Press Association

