News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dries Mertens and Jarrod Bowen among players linked with deadline day moves

Dries Mertens and Jarrod Bowen among players linked with deadline day moves
By Press Association
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 08:17 AM

Premier League clubs have tried their best to complete deals early, with several announced on the penultimate day of the January transfer window and now fewer than 24 hours left for teams to tie up last-minute signings.

Manchester United finally secured the services of Bruno Fernandes on Thursday for an initial fee of £46.4million from Sporting Lisbon to end a lengthy saga and boost their bid for Champions League qualification.

Sheffield United continue to surprise and may rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for a European place after they completed the club-record transfer of midfielder Sander Berge from Genk, while Danny Rose’s loan to Newcastle from Tottenham was finalised on the penultimate day of the winter window.

Dries Mertens has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Dries Mertens has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

It leaves little room for surprises before Friday’s 11pm deadline but Dries Mertens’ future may make things interesting as the seconds tick away, with Napoli listening to offers.

Another attacker, based in England, who may secure a dramatic late move is Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, with Crystal Palace one of several Premier League clubs chasing his signature.

The Eagles are also hoping to complete the transfer of West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson, while Burnley raided the Championship on Thursday to sign Josh Brownhill from Bristol City.

Southampton defender Cedric Soares is expected to seal a loan move to Arsenal, but forwards are the real golden ticket in January and Man United and Spurs, who have lost Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane to injuries, will keep tabs on Willian Jose of Real Sociedad.

Oliver Giroud is another striker who may be on the move, but Everton fans can relax regarding Richarlison’s future with Barcelona no longer looking to bring anyone in.

Liverpool snapped up Takumi Minamino early while Spurs swooped for Steven Bergwijn from PSV and Wolves finally captured Daniel Podence, previously of Olympiacos, but there is still time for deal sheet drama.

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

From Fernandes to Torres: The Premier League’s most expensive January signingsFrom Fernandes to Torres: The Premier League’s most expensive January signings

Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender Danny RoseNewcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Premier League clubs keen to strike deals for goalscorers before window closesPremier League clubs keen to strike deals for goalscorers before window closes

Bruno FernandesDanny RoseDries MertensPremier LeagueSander BergeTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Larmour: Time to stop talking about the World CupLarmour: Time to stop talking about the World Cup

Newcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender Danny RoseNewcastle agree loan deal for Tottenham defender Danny Rose

Brendan O'Brien: Global issues take a back seat as Andy Farrell's Ireland brace for familiar foeBrendan O'Brien: Global issues take a back seat as Andy Farrell's Ireland brace for familiar foe

Police and FA investigating alleged crowd disorder during Manchester derbyPolice and FA investigating alleged crowd disorder during Manchester derby


Lifestyle

Ignorance is bliss – right up until you’re in your overdraft.8 things you always forget to budget for when you go on holiday

They will save you loads of time and money too.6 sustainable items to buy once and use for years

The last time Fontaines DC played in Cork, they were very much an emerging bandScene + Heard: Fontaines DC to return to Cork in May

‘Overcoming’, written by the patient rights advocate and campaigner together with Naomi Linehan, won the accolade following a a public vote.'A powerful advocate for Irish women': Vicky Phelan memoir voted Irish Book of the Year

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »