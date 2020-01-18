News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dream Dortmund debut for hat-trick hero Haaland

Dream Dortmund debut for hat-trick hero Haaland
By Press Association
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 10:23 PM

Erling Haaland came off the bench to score a hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut and inspire a 5-3 comeback win at Augsburg.

Dortmund were 3-1 down before Haaland came on and struck three times in the second half.

Jadon Sancho pulled Dortmund level at 3-3 after Haaland, who joined from RB Salzburg this month, got his first and the forward pounced twice more to wrap up the victory.

Florian Niederlechner gave the hosts the lead and Marco Richter made it 2-0 before Julian Brandt pulled a goal back.

Niederlechner restored Augsburg’s two-goal advantage before Dortmund and Haaland’s stunning second half but they remain seven points behind Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig after their 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

Timo Werner’s second-half double kept the pacesetters on track but they were forced to come from behind.

Timo Werner celebrates (Jens Meyer/AP)
Timo Werner celebrates (Jens Meyer/AP)

Marius Bulter gave the visitors a first-half lead but Werner levelled after the break before Marcel Sabitzer put Leipzig ahead and Werner grabbed a second with seven minutes left.

Werder Bremen won the the battle at the bottom at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

They climbed out of the bottom two with a 2-1 win, going above Dusseldorf in the process.

Koln beat Wolfsburg 3-1 with Mainz losing 2-1 to Freiburg and Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

In LaLiga, Casemiro scored twice to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 triumph over Sevilla and put them top.

The midfielder grabbed a second-half brace despite Luuk De Jong’s leveller in between.

De Jong had an opening first-half goal disallowed after a VAR review spotted Nemanja Gudelj fouling Eder Militao in the build up.

Real lead Barcelona by three points at the top but Barca host Granada on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid’s title hopes suffered a blow after they were beaten 2-0 at Eibar.

They are eight points adrift of their city rivals following goals from Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito.

Elsewhere, Aleix Vidal’s second-half goal gave Alaves a 1-0 win at Levante and Real Valladolid drew 0-0 with Osasuna.

Lazio closed the gap to Serie A leaders Juventus after Ciro Immobile’s hat-trick helped thump Sampdoria 5-1.

Simone Inzaghi’s side remain third, three points behind Juve and a point behind Inter Milan after an 11th straight league win.

Immobile’s treble included two penalties with Bastos and Felipe Caicedo also netting for the hosts.

Julian Chabot was sent off for Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria after Karol Linetty’s consolation.

Sassuolo beat Torino 2-1 while Fiorentina won 2-0 at Napoli.

READ MORE

Hayden header nicks Newcastle win over Chelsea

More on this topic

Dip in fortunes left Duffy re-thinking his future Dip in fortunes left Duffy re-thinking his future

Limerick can apply for First DivisionLimerick can apply for First Division

Ireland can’t use Aviva for friendliesIreland can’t use Aviva for friendlies

Ashley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester UnitedAshley Young joins Inter Milan from Manchester United

Erling HaalandTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ulster’s victory ensures quarter-final placeUlster’s victory ensures quarter-final place

Calvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim drawCalvert-Lewin denies West Ham owners happy anniversary as Everton claim draw

Wolves claw their way back to win at SouthamptonWolves claw their way back to win at Southampton

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »