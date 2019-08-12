News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dream comes true for Daniel James as he scores on Manchester United debut

Dream comes true for Daniel James as he scores on Manchester United debut
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 10:37 AM

Daniel James could not have scripted a better beginning to life as a Manchester United player after coming off the bench to complete the mauling of Chelsea.

A cloud of discontent and disillusionment made way for delight at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got the Premier League campaign off to a dream start on Sunday.

Chelsea were unfortunate not to cancel out Marcus Rashford’s penalty, but Frank Lampard’s first match at the helm would end in a 4-0 defeat after a second-half collapse.

Anthony Martial and Rashford netted in quick succession, before summer signing James came off the bench to score in the 81st minute of a dream debut.

“I don’t think you could write it, really,” the former Swansea flyer said.

“As soon as I signed here, I dreamed of something like that to happen and it did today.

“To score on my debut and to win 4-0 at Old Trafford in the first game, no, I don’t think you could (imagine that).”

Daniel James scores Manchester United’s fourth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Daniel James scores Manchester United’s fourth goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

James was Solskjaer’s first signing as United manager and eyebrows were raised at his place on the bench rather than the starting line-up given his fine pre-season performances.

The Wales winger would eventually be introduced as a 74th-minute substitute and wasted little time making an impression on the Old Trafford faithful.

“I think it was about being calm,” he said of his competitive debut for United.

“I came on at 3-0, which obviously dampened (the nerves) a bit.

“For me, it was just going out there and enjoying it, and obviously if I get an opportunity try and take them, and thankfully I did.”

We can't get carried away. We've got a big, big test at Wolves next week.

James will never forget his United bow, but the level-headed Welshman is not getting carried away with the curtain-raising triumph as Solskjaer’s side rode their luck at times against Chelsea.

“Obviously we won 4-0 today but there’s obviously stuff we can work on and it’s going to be a tough game next week at Wolves,” he said.

“I think everyone was raring to go anyway, but we can’t get carried away.

“We’ve got a big, big test at Wolves next week and obviously they’ve shown how good they were, especially against us last season, so we’ve got to be prepared for that.”

Harry Maguire’s debut saw Manchester United keep a rare home clean sheet (Martin Rickett/PA)
Harry Maguire’s debut saw Manchester United keep a rare home clean sheet (Martin Rickett/PA)

James highlighted the high press and ball recovery as particular positives after the match, although a first Premier League clean sheet since February was also noteworthy.

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka impressed at right-back for and Harry Maguire looked solid just days after arriving in a world-record transfer fee for a defender.

“I think that we’ve shown that all through pre-season,” James said of the defensive solidity. “We haven’t conceded many.

“Obviously that’s a big part of going forwards, keeping them clean sheets, and we did that today.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘There’s always that question mark’ – Pogba still unsure about Man Utd future‘There’s always that question mark’ – Pogba still unsure about Man Utd future

Here's how the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did on his Manchester United debutHere's how the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did on his Manchester United debut

Manchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal MejbriManchester United ‘reach agreement’ to sign teenager Hannibal Mejbri

Rashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leadersRashford is ready to take on being one of Solskjaer’s leaders

Daniel JamesPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension

Eddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadlineEddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadline

Klopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumphKlopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumph

PGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' commentPGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' comment


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »