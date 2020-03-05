Douglas CS ease into All-Ireland senior final

FAI Schools’ Senior

Cup semi-final

Douglas Community

School 3

Summerhill College 0

Douglas Community School made their chances count in this FAI Schools’ Senior Cup semi-final as a Destiny Okonkwo brace and a goal from David Bosnjak sealed a comfortable 3-0 win over Summerhill College in Athlone today.

Three days after defeating St. Francis, Rochestown in the Munster Cup final, Kevin Ronayne’s charges withstood early Summerhill College pressure to book a decider date with St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny.

The Connacht champions dominated the opening exchanges with Kailin Barlow, Jason Devaney and Niall McDermott all spurning chances. McDermott eventually had the ball in the net after 22 minutes but the effort was ruled out for offside.

It was a huge let-off for Douglas who were slowly beginning to find their feet with Oran Crowe, Timmy O’Reilly and Brandon Idah creating opportunities. The hard work paid off in the 34th minute when Chris O’Reilly put Okonkwo through and he beat Killian Barrett for the opening goal.

“I thought the two midfielders really started to control the game at that stage,” said Ronayne afterwards. “And Oran (Crow) was pulling the strings all over the place and we probably should have gone in a little bit further in front at half-time which would have taken the pressure off.

“We were still in the Rochestown Munster final mode. We’d to shake that out of our legs in the first 20 minutes. And once we do release the shackles and when they start to play, they’re (Douglas) a joy to watch.”

Douglas took control for the remainder of the half and were unlucky not to add to their tally. Chris O’Reilly shot over, Bosnjak skimmed the wrong side of the post; Timmy O’Reilly tested Barrett; and Okonkwo got past the keeper again but his shot wasn’t on target.

Summerhill needed a strong restart but were rocked when full back Devaney picked up a second yellow card after pulling down Crowe. His dismissal initially rallied the Sligo side as McDermott and Davitt threatened but they couldn’t get back on level terms.

The game was settled 10 minutes from time with Douglas’ front two combining again as Chris O’Reilly’s long ball was taken by Okonkwo who rounded Barrett to make it 2-0. Five minutes later, Okonkwo turned provider to provide Bosnjak the simplest of tap ins.

“A superb win in the end,” concluded the Douglas manager. “Probably the scoreline is a little bit harsh on Summerhill College.”

DOUGLAS COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Gavin Ryan; Brandan Idah, Eoghan Nash, Sean Dunlea, Jack Anthony; Timmy O’Rielly, Oran Crowe, Brian O’Neill, David Bosnjak; Chris O’Reilly, Destiny Okonkwo.

Subs: Cathal Heffernan for Nash (50), Jacob Jackson for O’Reilly (83), Josh Fitzpatrick for Okonkwo (85), Luke O’Herlihy for Bosnjak (89).

SUMMERHILL COLLEGE: Killian Barrett; Josh Gilligan, Ryan Gorman, Bryan Lynch, Jason Devaney; Daniel Gray-Harrigan, Sean McAteer, Kailin Barlow, Canice Mulligan, Conor McKeon; NIall McDermott.

Subs used: Jack Davitt for McKeon (55), JJ McGowan for Gilligan (56), Oran McDonagh for Mulligan (64), Cian Conway for Lynch (78).

Referee: Ultan Beaumont.