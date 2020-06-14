News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Doubles for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour as Chelsea hit QPR for seven

Doubles for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Billy Gilmour as Chelsea hit QPR for seven
By Press Association
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - 05:21 PM

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored twice as Chelsea routed QPR 7-1 in a friendly at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder has been out for more than a year after rupturing his Achilles during a friendly at New England Revolution at the end of last season.

Billy Gilmour also scored twice with Mason Mount, Willian and Olivier Giroud netting as Frank Lampard’s side warm up for the Premier League’s return.

N’Golo Kante started having made his comeback to training later than the majority of the squad because of safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea go to Aston Villa on Sunday as the top flight resumes after being halted by the pandemic in March.

QPR host Barnsley when the Sky Bet Championship makes its comeback on Saturday.

More on this topic

Chris Basham fears new five substitutes rule could hinder Sheffield UnitedChris Basham fears new five substitutes rule could hinder Sheffield United

Tottenham defender Ben Davies relishing Manchester United clash on returnTottenham defender Ben Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Jose Mourinho wants Tottenham to adapt to ‘new reality’ of empty stadiumsJose Mourinho wants Tottenham to adapt to ‘new reality’ of empty stadiums

Supporters want Man City-Liverpool clash to go ahead at the Etihad StadiumSupporters want Man City-Liverpool clash to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Billy GilmourfootballRuben Loftus-CheekChampionshipPremier LeagueChelseaQPRTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Leon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga titleLeon Goretzka’s late winner leaves Bayern just one victory from Bundesliga title

Peaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at CurraghPeaceful claims Irish 1,000 Guineas crown at Curragh

Callum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from policeCallum Hudson-Odoi says he will face ‘no further action’ from police

Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?Club-by-club Premier League guide: Is your team better or worse off now?


Lifestyle

When she called her new book ‘The Restaurant’ Roisin Meaney could never have imagined it would be released when eating out was suddenly on holdRoisin Meaney: We need the rituals and ceremonies of dining out again

Suzi Godson looks back ar her 20-year career as a sex advice columnist and the changes in relationships she has witnessedSex File: Twenty years a sex columnist

From blind dating to speed dating and now social-distance dating, Deirdre Reynolds charts the changes over the past two decadesLove actually: Changes in dating rituals since 2000

While luxury gifts don’t necessarily have to show your love, respect or adoration, they are nice balms to the time - especially when you can support local brands.Paul McLauchlan's top gifts for Father's Day

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »