News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Double injury blow for Manchester City as Rodri and Zinchenko are ruled out

Double injury blow for Manchester City as Rodri and Zinchenko are ruled out
By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Manchester City pair Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko both face spells on the sidelines in the coming weeks, manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

Midfielder Rodri suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Atalanta and will be out for around a month.

Left-back Zinchenko has undergone minor surgery on a knee problem and could be unavailable for up to six weeks.

View this post on Instagram

On the way back👊🏼

A post shared by Alex Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96) on

The loss of Rodri for a spell that includes City’s much-anticipated top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool on November 10 is a major blow.

The Spaniard had been playing in defence due to injuries to centre-backs and, although John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are now available again, the news limits Guardiola’s options.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: “They told me after the international break he will be ready again.”

Rodri, centre, was playing as a makeshift centre-back (Nick Potts/PA)
Rodri, centre, was playing as a makeshift centre-back (Nick Potts/PA)

Midfielder-turned-defender Zinchenko missed the Atalanta clash and has since had an operation.

Guardiola said: “He had a contact with the knee and felt something in the bone. He’s had to stop for four or five weeks.

“He’s had some surgery to clean up the knee. It’s not a big issue but he’ll be out for five or six weeks.”

READ MORE

The major talking points ahead of another weekend of Premier League action

More on this topic

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta compliments Chelsea’s Champions League rookiesCaptain Cesar Azpilicueta compliments Chelsea’s Champions League rookies

De Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for BarcaDe Jong relieved after ‘lucky’ win for Barca

Conte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund winConte urges Inter to continue Champions League journey after Dortmund win

'I'll show you who's a cripple': Souness opens up about famous Galatasaray flag planting'I'll show you who's a cripple': Souness opens up about famous Galatasaray flag planting


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballOleksandr ZinchenkoPep GuardiolaRodriPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

All-Island League a 'very exciting project'All-Island League a 'very exciting project'

Jullien heads last-gasp winner as Celtic hit back to beat LazioJullien heads last-gasp winner as Celtic hit back to beat Lazio

Nicolas Pepe scores two free-kicks as Arsenal snatch win against VitoriaNicolas Pepe scores two free-kicks as Arsenal snatch win against Vitoria

Eddie Jones compares England beating All Blacks to Sir Alex dethroning LiverpoolEddie Jones compares England beating All Blacks to Sir Alex dethroning Liverpool


Lifestyle

It is important for parents to engage in enjoyable exercise routines with their children, writes Pat Fitzpatrick.All together now: Why exercising as a family is key to health and wellbeing

INFANT is a leading research and innovation centre helping to improve the lives of mothers and babies. Marjorie Brennan visits the Cork-based facility.Meet the team behind INFANT, the Cork-based centre helping to improve the lives of mums and their babies

Five afternoons a week, she dominates the airwaves with Drivetime. Yet we know very little about broadcaster Mary Wilson. Pat Fitzpatrick visits her at her home in Dun Laoghaire, for a taste of her life away from RTÉ.Saturday morning breakfast with Mary Wilson

They say nothing is ever black and white- but this season is the exception. Monochrome is the order of the day at Chanel for A/W. Christine Lucignano channels the trend#IEStyle: Nothing is ever black and white, but this season is an exception

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »