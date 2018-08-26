Dortmund bounce back from early setback to earn comfortable win

Borussia Dortmund recovered from the shock of conceding a goal in the opening minute of the new Bundesliga season to beat RB Leipzig 4-1.

Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the visitors a shock lead just seconds into the contest when he drilled a shot into the bottom corner, but Mahmoud Dahoud equalised 20 minutes later when he headed home from Marcel Schmelzer's cross.

Dortmund were gifted the lead five minutes before the interval when Marcel Sabitzer diverted a Marco Reus free-kick into his own net and Axel Witsel made it 3-1 just two minutes later as he fired home from close range.

Reus finally got on the scoresheet in injury time as he fired into the bottom corner after being set up by substitute Jadon Sancho.

In the day's other game, Anthony Ujah scored the only goal in the 76th minute as Mainz started their season with a win over Stuttgart.

Ujah grabbed what proved to be the winner 10 minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.