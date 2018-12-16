'Don't hide behind your tattoos, your cars or your girlfriends. Just play the game': Roy Keane critical of Man United

Roy Keane feels his former club Manchester United ‘don’t have a chance’ of securing Champions League football next season.

The Corkman was on punditry duties for United’s 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, offering his usual fortnight views on the malaise engulfing Jose Mourinho’s side.

Keane believes the Red Devils board must invest heavily to replace a batch of players simply not of sufficient quality to regain their former glories.

“United were found out and Liverpool were toying with them in the second half,” he told Sky Sports.

I feared that they might concede four or five. Some of these players just aren't good enough for Manchester United. The best they could finish in the table is fourth and there’s no chance of that.



United are a huge club and they have the buy more players. Defensively they’re short.



Ashley Young is not up to it to be a defender. He doesn’t smell danger. That reflects where Manchester United are at. There’s huge concerns for the club.

Keane shared Gary Neville’s criticism of United’s goalscorer, Jesse Lingard, for launching a clothing brand in the run-up to the game.

“People say you should have other stuff outside of football but I disagree,” he blasted.

“Football should be a player’s number one priority.

“Don't hide behind your tattoos, your cars or your girlfriends. Just play the game. You can do all that other stuff when you retire. I worry about the United dressing room.

“Three weeks ago, United had a good spell but now look disinterested. I look at the characters and the lack of leaders in the team.

"As a manager, you want to put trust in your players and I don't think Jose Mourinho has much trust in these United players.

“He definitely doesn't trust his back four and they have to go and purchase four defenders.”

In contrast, Keane foresees a period of success for Pool.

“Without a doubt, there’s trophies on the way to Anfield,” he said.