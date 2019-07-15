Donal Conway nominated unopposed for FAI presidency

Donal Conway has been nominated unopposed by AGM members to be the next FAI president.

Conway was appointed to the role at last year's AGM and will be elected at this year's AGM in Trim on July 27 if rule changes regarding governance are passed at Saturday's EGM.

Gerry McAnaney and Paul Cooke have been nominated for the role of Vice President alongside incumbent Noel Fitzroy.

Both roles will be filled at the AGM this year if the rule changes needed to comply with the Sport Ireland-FAI Governance Group Report are passed at Saturday’s EGM in Dunboyne.

If the proposed rules fail to pass then the posts will be filled under the old rules at a Special Council meeting of the FAI following the AGM.

The FAI’s General Manager Noel Mooney confirmed that all nominees have been proposed and seconded by separate AGM members, have served at least two years on the FAI Council and are serving members of Council.