News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dominic Matteo receives messages of support after operation on a brain tumour

Dominic Matteo receives messages of support after operation on a brain tumour
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Dominic Matteo’s former clubs and team-mates have shared their support for him after he had surgery on a brain tumour.

Liverpool said on Saturday that the 45-year-old, who started his career at Anfield, underwent an operation on Monday and is currently being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time,” Liverpool said.

Matteo started out at Liverpool (Paul Barker/PA)
Matteo started out at Liverpool (Paul Barker/PA)

“A popular member of the Liverpool side in the 1990s and a regular pundit and commentator on LFCTV in recent years, Matteo made his debut for the Reds in October 1993.

“We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family.

“Dom’s family would like to place on record their gratitude to all staff at Leeds General Infirmary and express their thanks for all of the messages of support they have received.”

Matteo started his career in red, making 155 appearances, before moving to Leeds.

He became a fan favourite at Elland Road and scored one of the most famous goal’s in the club’s history – a header against AC Milan in the San Siro which secured Leeds’ passage into the Champions League knockout stages.

After four years he moved on to Blackburn and then finally Stoke, as well as winning six caps for Scotland.

“Wishing my mate Dominic Matteo a speedy recovery – one of life’s good guys,” former Liverpool and Leeds striker Robbie Fowler wrote on Twitter, with Rio Ferdinand echoing similar sentiments and sending “best wishes”.

Leeds said: “The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with our former captain Dominic Matteo and his family after he was taken seriously ill earlier this week”, while Blackburn wished him a “speedy recovery”.

More on this topic

Robbie Keane reflects on Thierry Henry’s handball against Ireland 10 years onRobbie Keane reflects on Thierry Henry’s handball against Ireland 10 years on

Henderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo gameHenderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo game

Guys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – MorenoGuys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – Moreno

McClean eyes qualification after difficult monthMcClean eyes qualification after difficult month

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Robbie Keane challenges new generation to ‘be a hero’ for Republic of IrelandRobbie Keane challenges new generation to ‘be a hero’ for Republic of Ireland

Henderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo gameHenderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo game

Oxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England foldOxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England fold

McClean eyes qualification after difficult monthMcClean eyes qualification after difficult month


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »