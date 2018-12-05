NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Dog makes incredible save in Argentinian league game

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 06:16 PM

Nothing cheers people up quite like seeing a dog on the pitch – but there’s double the joy when the animal turns out to be pretty good at football.

That’s what happened in a match between Juventud Unida de Gualeguaychu and Defensores de Belgrano de Villa Ramallo in a match in Argentina.


A passing mutt made its way on to the pitch and made an already comical passage of play in the third division game even funnier.

The Defensores goalkeeper attempted a clearance, only to see the ball rebound off an opposition forward and head towards the goal.

Luckily for him there was a covering defender on the line to clear the ball and spare his blushes – even if that covering defender was a canine one.

It didn’t matter too much, coming as it did with the home side already 3-0 up.

But it could just be the positive publicity Argentinian football needed after the violence at the Copa Libertadores final.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ArgentinaDogfootball

Related Articles

Marko Arnautovic vows to return stronger as he faces spell on sidelines

500 tickets secured for Ireland fans hoping to attend Mick McCarthy's Euro 2020 opener

Irish goalie's stunning point-blank save up for FA Cup's save of the round

'No hiding place' for Shane Duffy as he apologises for headbutt red card

More in this Section

Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhüttl as new manager

Benitez hopes latest takeover talk does not affect Newcastle players

West Ham determined to make up for lost time – Michail Antonio

Roy Hodgson left frustrated by Crystal Palace’s defending


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »