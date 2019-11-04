News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Do you agree with our League of Ireland team of the season?

By John Fallon
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 06:49 PM

John Fallon picks his League of Ireland team of the season.

Goalkeeper

ALAN MANNUS (Shamrock Rovers):

Goalkeeping problems at Rovers killed their title ambitions in 2018 before the return of the Northern Ireland international provided a solution. A major presence this season.

DEFENDERS:

Sean Gannon (Dundalk):

Dundalk’s marauding full-back became one of only three players to win seven league titles (he dismisses an eight after playing just once in Shamrock Rovers’ 2011 triumph). Set to earn an Ireland call-up this week.

Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers):

Has finally injected some consistency into his displays following a patchy first season at Tallaght. Possesses the talent to earn a cross-channel move.

Daniel Cleary (Dundalk):

Rather than his missed penalty on Sunday, Cleary’s season should be remembered as the one in which he dislodged Andy Boyle and Brian Gartland to develop into a central-defensive mainstay for the champions.

Ciaran Coll (Derry City):

On his first season as a full-time professional, Coll thrived at left-back. Had to leave his beloved Finn Harps to gain prominence.

MIDFIELDERS:

Chris Shields (Dundalk):

Such is his influence that the needless suspension of Shields could arguably have cost Dundalk an historic treble on Sunday. Teammate Patrick Hoban admitted as much.

Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians):

Back from Brighton, the playmaker had a stunning first season at Bohs. His exquisite long-range winner against Shamrock Rovers in June marked the highpoint for the Ireland U21 star.

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers):

Another Dublin talent with plenty to prove, Byrne’s Ireland debut as a home-based player was a strong start to that mission. Always had the talent, now he must maintain his commitment.

FORWARDS:

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Derry City):

To clinch the golden boot with a fourth-placed team is some feat but two hat-tricks helped the Londoner reach 14 goals for the campaign.

Patrick Hoban (Dundalk):

Dundalk’s main goal threat became their record scorer midway through the season and finally agreed a new two-year deal.

Michael Duffy (Dundalk):

Sunday’s stunning equaliser illustrated the quality in Duffy’s locker and the winger is improving with each season.

