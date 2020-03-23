'Do what's right': Seamus Coleman donates €20,000 to Feed The Heroes

Seamus Coleman has made a €20,000 donation to a campaign delivering food to frontline health workers fighting the coronavirus.

And in an appeal to the nation, the Republic of Ireland captain urged Irish people to unite by staying away from each other to protect our most vulnerable.

A volunteer group, Feed The Heroes has raised over €310,000 from 7,700 donors so far. The original goal was €250.

Last week, they delivered over 4,000 meals to workers in hospitals, ambulance centres, fire depots, Garda stations, and contact tracing centres nationwide, with more to come this week.

"Feed the Heroes is for all of our frontline staff who are being so brave at this moment, helping all the sick people due to this horrible disease, Covid-19," said Coleman, who was alerted to the fundraiser by Ireland U21 assistant coach Keith Andrews, in a message on offtheball.com.

"It's a tough time for all of us at the moment, for all Irish people, for all people around the world, but speaking for Irish people I know, we are a very proud nation, we stick together, we work hard for each other.

"I know it's a tough time at the minute but we will get through this. Stay positive. Keep fighting.

"If anyone can make any donations towards the page it would be great, small or large, just anything to feed our heroes who are putting themselves on the frontline to keep us as safe as possible.

"While I'm sending this message now, I'd just like to make a point to say to the people of Ireland to listen to the guidelines, do what they can, try to get this virus away as quick as we possibly can.

If that means staying indoors, something we don't like to do, something we don't want to do, it's a small price to pay.

"To the younger generation, stay indoors, do what's right. If it was younger people dying from it more so, older people would certainly stay indoors. I want us all to stick together at this time, donate towards the page, and I'm so proud of all our frontline workers. Thank you on behalf of myself, my family, and everyone in Ireland."

Among the heroes we dropped into last night were the ICU team at Beaumont Hospital. Last night we reached over €300,000 in donations. Thank you all for you incredible #support. We're here to #feedtheheroes for as long as the emergency lasts. ➡️https://t.co/SaZO90081w#thankyou pic.twitter.com/TTcDuk9MBq — feedtheheroes (@feedtheheroes1) March 23, 2020

A message yesterday from the Feed The Heroes organisers read: "We have been utterly blown away by the response of the public, and the trust and responsibility they are giving us to support the family, friends, and loved ones they have on the front line. We have ramped up an operation and now have networks across the country.

"Our partners are dropping planned meals in coordination with frontline staff where it's needed. This has been greeted with an incredibly powerful sense of solidarity. You have had an impact.

"You have helped us to become an incredibly important part of the national response to Covid-19. That was not what we thought we might do at the start but we're here now and we will step up and make sure your donations go where they can have an impact. We see you all want to let those on the front line know that we appreciate them, we see them and we stand (albeit socially distant) in solidarity with them all."

You can donate to Feed The Heroes here.