News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Djibril Sidibe joins Everton on season-long loan

Djibril Sidibe joins Everton on season-long loan
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 10:20 PM

Everton have signed Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal.

The 27-year-old becomes the sixth new arrival at Goodison Park this summer after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

Sidibe will provide stiff competition for Seamus Coleman for the right-back position in Marco Silva’s side.

“He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career,” Everton boss Silva told the club’s website.

“It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus we now have two high-quality right-backs.

“Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create.”

Sidibe was an integral part of Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning team in 2016-17. During his time at the club he contributed directly to 27 goals – scoring six – in 114 games.

“Djibril is a strong defender, which is the most important thing to play in our back-line,” Silva added. “He also has the capacity to attack, crossing and linking with his team-mates.

“He showed with many assists at Monaco how he can help his team at both ends of the pitch.”

Sidibe said it was a simple decision to leave France and link up with the Toffees.

“I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me,” he said. “It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage. I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Lowry follows McIlroy advice to enjoy Open victoryLowry follows McIlroy advice to enjoy Open victory

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ smartphonesSamsung unveils new Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ smartphones

Village People co-founder Henri Belolo dies aged 82Village People co-founder Henri Belolo dies aged 82

‘Go with your gut instinct’: Meet ceramicist and gallery owner Etain Hickey‘Go with your gut instinct’: Meet ceramicist and gallery owner Etain Hickey

Djibril SidibeLigue 1Marco SilvaMonacoPremier LeagueEverton

More in this Section

Gary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, JohnGary Breen: Brace for Premier League pace, John

Double-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says DunneDouble-jobbing won’t be a problem for natural leader Keane, says Dunne

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth: ‘We’ll keep knocking on the door’

When chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plateWhen chips were down, Murphy stepped up to plate


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall has advice on making the most of a bloom that guarantees a display of colour.How to make the most of hydrangeas to guarantee a display of colour

As legendary comics writer Alan Moore slips into retirement, some of his Irish contemporaries tell Donal O’Keeffe about the genius who had such a huge influence on popular cultureLegendary comics writer has Moore power to his art

I am a big animal lover, but, when I was a child, my family only had hamsters and bunnies, never cats or dogs.Mum's the word: My daughter Joan’s growing fear is starting to dog her

MAYONNAISE is a handy store-cupboard ingredient to try on hot broccoli, roasted vegetables, new potatoes, to add last-minute creaminess to a stir fry, or in grated carrot salad.Dress to impress: Eight mayos put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »