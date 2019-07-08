News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Divock Origi insists Liverpool aim to ‘win as much as possible’

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 04:06 PM

Divock Origi believes Liverpool are even more hungry for silverware after last season’s Champions League success.

Origi sealed Liverpool’s 2-0 final victory over Tottenham last month as the Reds claimed their first trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

“It always gives you the will to win more,” Origi told the official club website as he reported for his first day of pre-season training on Monday.

“I saw Sir Kenny Dalglish after the game (in Madrid) and he said the first (trophy) is nice, but the second one is even more special.

“We will try to go for a second one and win as much as possible.

“But we need to focus game-by-game again, do the same as last season, try and prepare as well as possible and then in the end, hopefully we’ll have a good result.

“There is a lot of potential in this team, we have everything here. We’ve already said it.

Divock Origi celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Liverpool’s 2-0 final win over Tottenham in Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA)
“We’ve made steps in our development, everyone is a year older now, we have experience of winning a cup, so I think we come back stronger and with even more hunger.”

It is just over five weeks since Liverpool won at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid to become European champions for the sixth time.

And Belgium striker Origi feels the opportunity to rest and relax over the summer break was important, both physically and mentally, for Klopp’s squad.

“I think it’s always good to reset and just to relax,” the 24-year-old added.

“I think mentally we needed it because it was a long season, a good season. We’re recharged now and happy to be back.

“I am excited – I am always excited at the beginning of a new season. We came (back) with a lot of energy.

“The boys have already been working, I came back a couple of days after, so it’s good to join them again.”

- Press Association

