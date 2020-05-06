Division on restarting LOI season needs to be addressed - Niall Quinn

Niall Quinn admits the FAI will have to treat their European participants separately if consensus among clubs on restarting the League of Ireland in 2020 cannot be achieved soon.

Despite the FAI last week issuing a 40-page document outlining a series of protocols to facilitate a resumption of the season behind closed doors, opinion on its viability among the 19 clubs is divided.

Last Friday’s state roadmap to reopen the country appeared to allow the season to return on July 20 but the loss of matchday income has yet to be compensated by a concrete proposal from the FAI.

Groundsharing, similar to a proposal floated in the UK, is the latest element to the solution suggested by the FAI.

Discussions with FIFA on a financial assistance package are ongoing.

The association’s deputy chief executive Quinn acknowledges that a Plan B of scrapping the season – which was halted on March 12 after just five series of matches – remains a possibility.

However, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City would still be expected to fulfil the European competition fixtures they qualified for last year.

“If we don’t have enough of a financial enticement for the clubs to come and they’re not certain of the medical standards, we'll have to move on,” Quinn told RTÉ 2FM’s Game On.

“A lot of the clubs have just volunteers and they’re a bit worried about them having to administer responsibility on the medical side. We’ve to come up with a number that is affordable for clubs.

“We’re trying to remove all that before they face them to make a final decision.

“If that works for them, then great. If it doesn’t, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to get back and return to a normal time.

“That could be a long time down the road. That’s Plan B.

“If football has kicked back off in Europe and we haven’t got going – but are allowed and the clubs won’t play – then we have to see what we can do to prepare them.

“Those matches might take place, we’re led to believe (by Uefa), in August, September and October.”

The Premier Clubs Alliance (PCA) held a conference call today ahead of a meeting with the FAI tomorrow.

On Monday, Waterford became the third of the 10 top-flight clubs after Sligo Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic to lay off their players.

All of the others are maintaining player salaries on the state wage subsidy scheme, which is due to be reviewed in mid-June.

Players have also expressed reservations about a return due to health and safety concerns. Under the protocols, they will be requested to temperature test four times on matchday.

“There’s a number of things in play,” confessed Quinn, who is awaiting further clarification from the government on precise dates to restart training and matches. “What we’re learning now is that there’s more questions than answers.”

The new norm of social distancing will also mean that the Aviva Stadium will be virtually deserted for the start of Stephen Kenny’s era.

At least four of the scheduled nine senior internationals between September and November are due to be in Dublin but measures will be implemented at major sporting events beyond the completion of phase five of the roadmap on August 10.

Local authorities have already been ordered to refuse licenses for gatherings of over 5,000 until the end of August.

The new FAI hierarchy had hoped to put the financial woes they inherited behind them by Kenny attracting bumper crowds to Dublin 4 for the Nations League campaign.

After Ireland visit Bulgaria on September 3 for Kenny’s first game at the helm, they are due to host Finland three days later.

The other home matches are against Wales on October 10 and Bulgaria on November 13, with a friendly also in the pipeline.

It is expected that the 51,000-capacity venue will be reduced by up to 90 per cent to meet social distance protocols.

Much of the FAI’s revenue streams relies on ticket sales, particularly season and corporate versions.

Quinn, interim chief executive Gary Owens and chairman Roy Barrett secured a state bailout deal just weeks after their arrivals in January but the repayment schedule was based on income presumptions such as ticket revenue.

The association currently has debts of over €60m.