News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Divided Danes wary as Irish ‘stronger’ under McCarthy

Divided Danes wary as Irish ‘stronger’ under McCarthy
Mayo youngster Adam Nugent celebrates scoring Ireland’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Latvia at the U15 Uefa Development tournament in Castlebar yesterday. Picture: Eóin Noonan
By John Fallon
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Rather than feeling bullish about another Dublin cake-walk next month, Denmark manager Åge Hareide is convinced Mick McCarthy will have Ireland better prepared than his predecessor Martin O’Neill.

Ireland’s European Championship destiny now comes down to their eighth and final game of the campaign. And the sight of those white Danish shirts at Lansdowne Road will, despite Shane Duffy’s comments to the contrary, bristle with Ireland.

Most of the players on both teams will have vivid memories of their last meeting of consequence at the venue exactly two years ago.

Hareide was in charge for that 5-1 mauling in the World Cup play-off, not allowing his post-match press conference pass without mocking of old friend O’Neill for the liberal approach he applied with tactics, thereby facilitating the carnage Christian Eriksen inflicted upon the hosts.

The teams met again at Lansdowne last year, a dour scoreless draw from which Eriksen’s absence significantly reduced the entertainment value. Barring injury, Ireland’s tormentor from their last ‘cup final’ will be ready on November 18 for a game in which Denmark will need only to avoid defeat.

That means Ireland must overcome a Danish side now unbeaten in their last 23 competitive games. Croatia were the only victors in that run — the penalty shoot-out triumph at last year’s World Cup doesn’t count as a defeat in the official records.

Betting companies in Denmark are offering odds of 9/1 that they fail to claim one of the berths on offer in Group D into the 2020 finals. Switzerland Vladimir Petkovic has forecast the Danes to qualify, as has Hareide about the Swiss.

The peddlers of doom McCarthy speaks of operate far beyond these shores. Another portent against his side is that Ireland have failed to beat a higher-seeded nation at home since the Euro play-off win over Bosnia and Herzegovina all of four years ago.

All the indicators aside, the wily Hareide isn’t being presumptuous. Asked was he confident of beating Ireland again, he offered a swift response.

“No,” he said.

Ireland are a much stronger team in this campaign. They are very difficult to break down. I was just surprised how open the team were in the World Cup play-off. This is a different team under a different manager. It will not be an easy game.

The sides come into it, though, in contrasting form. While Ireland were getting stretched on a soggy pitch by Switzerland on Tuesday, Hareide was experimenting in a friendly against Luxembourg.

Saturday’s late win over the Swiss had taken its toll on some players but the likes of Eriksen and hero of the hour, Kasper Schmeichel, insisted on sticking around. Kasper Dolberg made the most of being promoted from the bench by scoring twice in a 4-0 stroll.

There was also a much-awaited debut for Joachim Andersen, the defender Lyon splashed out a club-record €25m on in the summer. Not all is rosy, however. Hareide will replaced by Kasper Hjulmand once Denmark’s involvement in the Euros ends. Unlike the FAI’s succession plan, the incumbent isn’t onside with the arrangement, criticising the late announcement as disrespectful.

The friction between Hareide and the Danish FA’s sporting director Peter Møller is a major talking point around the camp. His decision to decline an offer to wear a Danish scarf amid the celebrations on Saturday only heightened the sense of a divide brewing.

Presuming the changeover goes ahead, a move to manage his native Norway for the World Cup qualifying campaign is probable for Hareide. There’s unfinished business needing attending to in the meantime and that’s not what Ireland need right now.

READ MORE

Brexit explainer: What's in the deal, and what happens now?

More on this topic

Woodward hits out at United’s critics and once again backs under-fire SolskjaerWoodward hits out at United’s critics and once again backs under-fire Solskjaer

Emery may throw Ozil back into action when fixtures stack upEmery may throw Ozil back into action when fixtures stack up

Pochettino plays down team unrest after WhatsApp dinner invitePochettino plays down team unrest after WhatsApp dinner invite

Lampard thinks increase in Champions League group games would be a bad ideaLampard thinks increase in Champions League group games would be a bad idea


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool, Man City and Celtic fined by UEFALiverpool, Man City and Celtic fined by UEFA

Brendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversyBrendan Rodgers defends James Maddison over casino controversy

'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September'It was a mad month': League winner Michael Duffy named player of the month for September

O’Sullivan’s latest Crawley complaints dismissed by tournament organisersO’Sullivan’s latest Crawley complaints dismissed by tournament organisers


Lifestyle

Leopard print midi dresses and sequins swirled beneath glossy goddess hair and golden headbands as the great and the good of Cork gathered for ieStyle Live.Leopard print and sequins to the fore at inaugural #IEStyleLive event

You have a long half-term break ahead of you all, and there’s only so much screen time anyone in the family can handle. Everyone is going to need a book-break at some point or another.We reviewed some of the best new books to keep kids entertained over half-term

Sexual politics, snideput-downs and family rivalries are fuelling the trouble brewing in a small Midlands town.Charlie Murphy and Pat Shortt star in new Irish film 'Dark lies the Island'

Robert Hume tells of the eccentric MP for Athboy, Co. Meath – born 300 years ago this month – who thought he was a teapot, and was afraid his spout might break off.A strange brew of a man: The MP for Meath who believed he was a teapot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »