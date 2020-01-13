News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse' of McClean can't continue - Kick It Out

By Stephen Barry
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 02:10 PM

Kick It Out has reported another instance of "disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse" aimed at James McClean to the Football Association.

The Stoke City winger started their scoreless draw at home to Millwall on Saturday, where he was reportedly the target of discriminatory abuse by the away fans.

McClean has been subject to such abuse throughout his career in England to the point where it's becoming a weekly occurrence, according to the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association].

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out released a statement today saying the current situation can't continue for the sake of McClean and his family's wellbeing.

"James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend," they said.

"We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate – the abuse he continues to receives is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

"We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family’s wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue.

McClean has been the target of chants in Championship games at Huddersfield and Barnsley this season, with the latter charged by the FA in connection with allegations of sectarian abuse.

Stoke issued a statement on Friday to reiterate their support for McClean.

The PFA tweeted yesterday that they're working to facilitate a united approach to tackling the issue.

"We have already been in contact with The FA and James directly regarding incidents yesterday, we will be following up with both clubs and all other relevant footballing bodies," they said.

"We want to see a strong response - offenders need to be identified and punishments issued.

"There is no justification for this or any other type of abuse and the PFA stands fully beside every player who faces discrimination."

McClean, from Derry, has become a target for some fans in the UK over his refusal to wear a remembrance poppy out of respect for those who were killed by British soldiers in the city on Bloody Sunday in 1972. He has received death threats over his stance.

