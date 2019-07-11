News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Disappointing night for Irish teams in Europa qualifiers

Disappointing night for Irish teams in Europa qualifiers
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 10:24 PM

It was a largely disappointing night for the Irish sides involved in Europa League qualifiers.

Cork City lost 2-0 at home to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg.

While St. Pat's also went down 2-0 to the Swedes of Norrkoping at Richmond Park.

Shamrock Rovers, however, will be pleased with their evening's work in Norway.

Roberto Lopes scored twice - with his second coming four minutes into injury time - as Rovers drew 2-2 away to Brann.

The second legs of all of those ties will be played next Thursday.

More on this topic

New Top Gear special to air this ChristmasNew Top Gear special to air this Christmas

Man, 25, arrested over death of pregnant woman and baby in London stabbingMan, 25, arrested over death of pregnant woman and baby in London stabbing

Hard Knot Hallelujah! Heavy metal knitting world title held in FinlandHard Knot Hallelujah! Heavy metal knitting world title held in Finland

Killie come from behind to snatch Europa League advantage against Connah’s QuayKillie come from behind to snatch Europa League advantage against Connah’s Quay

Europa LeagueSoccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Wright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footstepsWright wants to follow in Liam Miller’s footsteps

‘We are Man United — we don’t have to sell players’‘We are Man United — we don’t have to sell players’

Molloy spoils return to Blues for LampardMolloy spoils return to Blues for Lampard


Lifestyle

It's somewhat ironic the Naval Service's commander spends most of his days on Haulbowline Island, just a stone's throw from Spike Island where three of his granduncles were interned in 1921 – and a fact he only found out two years ago.Spike Island exhibition shares stories of soldiers interned during War of Independence

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: My sister caught the Norry flu coming back from Lanzarote, and now she can’t pass Penneys

The Cope Foundation offers an employment support service which aims to connect young people who have intellectual disabilities with employers. Donal O’Keeffe meets three people who are benefitting from the scheme.'If I didn’t have Cope, I’d be so lost' - Coping well on transition into work

A new operatic piece devised by composer Brian Irvine and video designer Netia Jones tells the story of Rosemary Kennedy, writes Cathy Desmond.Tragic tale of the forgotten Rosemary Kennedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »