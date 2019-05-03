NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Director of Corporate Enforcement seeks ruling on 'potentially legally privileged material' from FAI

FAI President Donal Conway
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 01:00 PM

The Officer of the Director of Corporate Enforcement wants the High Court to determine if documents given to it by the Football Association of Ireland contain privileged legal material.

The application relates to certain material sought from the FAI by the ODCE, which was supplied by the Association earlier this week.

The application, made under the 2014 Companies Act, comes as part of a probe by the ODCE in relation to "certain matters" concerning the FAI.

In what was a brief hearing before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds at the High Court today, lawyers for the ODCE said the application relates to "potentially legally privileged material".

In a sworn statement to the court, the ODCE said on April 19 last it issued a notification requiring the FAI to hand over copies of books and documents.

The documents sought include the minutes of all meetings of the FAI Board of Directors and Committees of the board for the period January 1, 2016, to March 21, 2019, inclusive.

On Wednesday, May 1, the FAI produced the required documentation and also placed several documents in a separate container which the Association seeks to claim privilege over.

The ODCE now wants the High Court to determine if this material is privileged legal material or not.

READ MORE

Katie Walsh 'so happy' Ruby retired on his own terms as he admits 'I always rode on the edge'

The integrity of that allegedly privileged material supplied by the Association has been maintained, the ODCE says in its sworn statement.

The FAI has been informed that the ODCE intends to make the application to the court, the ODCE adds.

As part of the application, the ODCE will seek to have a legally qualified person examine the material and prepare a report for the court.

Ms Justice Reynolds granted the ODCE permission to serve short notice of the application asking the court to make a ruling in respect of the material against Cumann Peile na-Eireann, FAI.

The judge adjourned the matter, which will be next mentioned before the court on Tuesday.

More on this topic

'We want to make history on Irish soil', says Keogh ahead of Euro clash

Gavin Bazunu’s homecoming wish

John Treacy confident of 'very strong and robust' reform proposals for FAI

A thrilling, testing time for young starlets

KEYWORDS

FAIsoccerJohn DelaneyODCE

More in this Section

Jim Gavin open to prospect of Diarmuid Connolly returning to Dublin panel

Bayern Munich looking to edge closer to Bundesliga title

Bolton’s rearranged home game with Brentford won’t be played

Munster fan who confronted Vunipola banned from attending home games


Lifestyle

Could green roofs offer a solution to urban environmental challenges?

How to make Kay Plunkett-Hogge’s classic green chicken curry

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

Meet the Irish women leading the charge in ethical style

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »