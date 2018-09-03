Diego Costa withdraws from Spain squad to face England in Nations League

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has withdrawn from the Spain squad for the Nations League matches against England and Croatia, with Celta Vigo’s Iago Aspas coming in as a replacement.

In a statement released today, the Spanish Football Federation said Costa was “on leave for personal reasons”.

Costa and Aspas, who were both part of Spain’s World Cup squad over the summer, played against each other on Saturday as Atletico lost 2-0 at Celta.

Iago Aspas, left, scored against England at Wembley in 2016 (Nick Potts/PA)

Costa played the full duration of the LaLiga contest, in which Aspas netted the second goal.

Aspas scored in Spain’s last meeting with England, a 2-2 draw at Wembley in November 2016.

The teams face each other at the same venue on Saturday in what will be La Roja’s first match under new boss Luis Enrique.

Spain then take on Croatia three days later at Elche’s Estadio Martinez Valero.

- Press Association