NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Diego Costa given eight-match ban for abusing referee

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 12:55 PM

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa has been given an eight-match ban and fined for abusing a referee.

The striker was dismissed during the first half of Atletico’s 2-0 league defeat to Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano said in his match report that Costa had insulted his mother – a claim the Spain international denied.

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, centre right, tries to calm down team-mate Diego Costa, left, during the match at Barcelona (AP)

The Spanish Football Federation announced it has punished Costa with a four-match suspension for the insults he made to the referee and a further four for grabbing the official’s arm.

It means the former Chelsea player will not figure in LaLiga again this season, with Atletico having only seven fixtures remaining. He can, however, appeal against the ban.

Barcelona’s Gerald Pique talks to Costa as he leaves the field (AP)

Costa was also fined €6,000.

Atletico held the hosts goalless for 85 minutes, before late efforts from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi gave Barca a 2-0 win.

The setback Simeone’s team 11 points behind league leaders Barca in second place.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jack Byrne named March Player of the Month

Football rumours from the media

5 things we learned from Tottenham’s clash with Manchester City

Bamford at the double fires up Leeds’ promotion push

KEYWORDS

Atletico MadridDiego CostaLaLigaSpanish La Liga

More in this Section

Tottenham defender Rose grateful for support after talk of his future

Iain Henderson back in Ulster team for crucial Pro14 clash

Munster make 11 changes as Van Graan rotates squad

Wilkinson backs ‘ruthless’ Farrell to give England ‘leadership quality’


Lifestyle

Mind expanding Neurologist’s strange encounters with patients

Why growing your own beetroot can benefit your health

Learning Points: It is the bully who has the problem, not you

Irish R&B group Chasing Abbey on finding their groove

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »