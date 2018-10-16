Devoid of twin threat, Ryan Giggs puts faith in youth

By Phil Blanche

Ryan Giggs has challenged his Wales youngsters to prove people wrong in the absence of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Wales are without their two star men for the first time in a competitive fixture since Ramsey made his debut in 2008 in tonight’s Nations League tie against of Ireland in Dublin.

Wales have won only three competitive fixtures without Bale since the Real Madrid forward made his debut in 2006.

“It’s happened in the past and it’s going to happen in the future where we have to cope without our better players,” said Giggs.

“I will give players chances no matter what age they are, and it’s up to them to take it. Stop that record, prove people wrong if that’s the case, and make the record a little bit better.

It’s not easy because you’ll always miss someone like Gareth, but we’ve still got players who can make things happen.

Bale headed back to Madrid on Sunday and Real posted a picture on their Twitter account yesterday of the Welshman on the training ground. They reported that Bale was following his own personal programme and used the indoor facilities before taking to the pitch for ball work and other exercises.

Giggs said he expects Bale to play in Real’s LaLiga game with Levante on Saturday.

Arsenal midfielder Ramsey played in the 4-1 friendly defeat to Spain on Thursday but returned to London over the weekend where his wife Colleen gave birth to twins.

Connor Roberts, David Brooks, and Harry Wilson could all start tonight, while Manchester City midfielder Matthew Smith has impressed off the bench in recent games.

Giggs said: “Huge congratulations to Rambo, he’s had two new additions over the weekend.

“But the game is not just about the young players, the experienced players have to help them through the times when you have to tough it out in 90 minutes.

“They’ve had experiences on a football pitch that the younger players might not have had.

“This is going to be different from Thursday, we’re away from home and I’m looking forward to seeing how the young players cope because it will be a challenge.

We are going to have to earn our victory without a shadow of a doubt.

Wales would go top of the three-team group by beating Ireland for the second time in a month.

“We played well in the first game against Ireland and I told the players that’s the benchmark,” said Giggs.

“If we win the game we’re top of the group and will have an excellent chance of topping it. It shows the positivity of the Nations League because all the teams in the group are more or less equal. But if we win, it’s in our hands to go on and top the group and that’s all you can ask for.”