Devine: 'Everybody wants to beat Dundalk'

By Paul Buttner

Dundalk may well enjoy playing on the Brandywell’s big pitch, but Declan Devine insists the league leaders won’t find his Derry City a soft touch when they revisit Foyleside tonight.

The champions’ 3-0 win over Waterford on Monday was their eighth on the spin and Vinny Perth’s side are now unbeaten in 13 league games, eight points clear at the top of the table.

The only points they’ve dropped during that run were to Derry who came from 2-0 down to earn a draw at Oriel Park in early May.

And though Dundalk won 2-0 in Derry when the sides met for the first time this season back in mid-March, Derry boss Devine believes his side, unbeaten in four games, are a different animal now.

“I think everybody wants to beat Dundalk. That’s been the case for the last four or five years,” said Devine.

“We have to take confidence from the fact that we went there, went 2-0 down and pulled it back to two each.

“But we are under no illusions that Dundalk like playing on our pitch. It’s such a big pitch, conducive to very good attacking play. So we know it’s going to be very difficult.

“But I will say that our boys keep coming. They come with purpose and they come with desire.

“The one thing that people will not say about our team now is that we are soft, because we’re not.

“We’ve a bit of heart. We’ve a bit of desire.”

New signings Connor Davis and Darren McCauley, along with the returning Mark McCrystal, are added to the Derry squad, though Patrick McClean and Michael McCrudden remain out injured.

Dundalk remain without midfielder Jordan Flores due to a hip flexor problem while they await international clearance for defender Andy Boyle. Jamie McGrath, Sean Murray and Patrick Hoban need to prove their fitness.

Ex-Cork City striker Graham Cummins is set for his Shamrock Rovers’ debut against Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

A goalscoring striker is something most believe is what Rovers have lacked and Hoops fans hope Cummins is the answer.

“He’s hungry, he wants to win, he knows how to win,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley of his new recruit who scored 14 league goals last season and five this campaign in his second stint back at Turner’s Cross.

“We just have to create chances like we have been and hopefully Graham can put one or two of them away.”

Fellow new signing, midfielder Gary O’Neill, may also be in line for his debut, though winger Neil Farrugia (hamstring) is out while Aaron McEneff (quad) may not be risked.

With midfielder Daryl Fordyce back fit, left-back Regan Donelon is Sligo’s only injury doubt.

Cork City host Bohemians in a televised clash at Turner’s Cross hoping to exorcise the ghosts of last Friday’s humiliating 4-1 home defeat to Derry. City yesterday confirmed that midfielder Garry Comerford has left the club, after agreeing the mutual termination of his contract, but striker Mark O’Sullivan has returned to the fold.

Head coach John Cotter is without the injured Shane Griffin, Pierce Phillips, Cian Murphy and Cian Bargary, though he hopes to have Karl Sheppard available.

Dáire O’Connor returns from a suspension while new signing from Shamrock Rovers, Joel Coustrain, is available to make his first appearance in a Cork shirt.

Michael Barker, Aaron Barry, ineligible due to his loan from Cork, Rob Cornwall, Danny Grant, Kevin Devaney, Dinny Corcoran and Cristian Magerusan miss out for depleted Bohemians.

Vice-captain Keith Buckley (shoulder) and in-form Danny Mandroiu (calf), late withdrawals ahead of last Monday’s 0-0 draw with Derry City, remain doubtful.