Deulofeu sparks comeback against Wolves to send Watford into FA Cup final

Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 06:56 PM

Gerard Deulofeu inspired Watford to only their second FA Cup final as the super sub’s magical brace sealed an extraordinary 3-2 comeback win against Wolves in a semi-final that will live long in the memory.

A rocking Wembley witnessed stunning goals, controversy and no little fight as these sides played out an incredible match that was heading only one way after goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez.

But Wolves’ dreams of a first FA Cup final appearance since 1960 was scotched in the most remarkable fashion as Javi Gracia’s decision to bring on Deulofeu paid off in style.

The substitute’s exceptional clipped goal was the catalyst for a staggering finale as Watford captain Troy Deeney levelled with a stoppage-time penalty.

Wolves were reeling and Deulofeu secured his place in club folklore by racing through in the first half of extra-time to coolly direct a finish home and seal a win that left fans rubbing their eyes in disbelief.

The Hornets had to dig deep as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side pushed for a late leveller, but Gracia’s men held on and will return to Wembley to take quadruple-chasing Manchester City on May 18.

It is 35 years since Watford’s one and only FA Cup final appearance and the celebrations at the full-time whistle showed just how much it meant to all connected to the club.

Everton defeat not a hammer blow to top-four hopes, says Arsenal boss Emery

- Press Association

