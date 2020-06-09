Derry, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers' players return negative Covid-19 results in third round of testing

Players and staff from Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City have all produced negative results in their third round of Covid-19 tests.

The tests were carried out on Monday morning before the clubs returned to training. Bohemians didn’t train until Monday evening and the results of their tests will be available tomorrow.

All testing so far on the four European-qualified SSE Airtricity League clubs has produced negative results, as they continue their preparations for a four-team tournament scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, Cork City won’t be taking advantage of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to return to training on Monday.

Instead, manager Neale Fenn says they plan to adhere to the original roadmap which means the players continuing to work on their individual home fitness programmes before, hopefully, resuming collective training at the end of the month.