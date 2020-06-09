News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Derry, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers' players return negative Covid-19 results in third round of testing

Derry, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers' players return negative Covid-19 results in third round of testing
The tests were carried out on Monday morning before the clubs returned to training.
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 10:14 PM

Players and staff from Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City have all produced negative results in their third round of Covid-19 tests.

The tests were carried out on Monday morning before the clubs returned to training. Bohemians didn’t train until Monday evening and the results of their tests will be available tomorrow.

All testing so far on the four European-qualified SSE Airtricity League clubs has produced negative results, as they continue their preparations for a four-team tournament scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, Cork City won’t be taking advantage of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to return to training on Monday.

Instead, manager Neale Fenn says they plan to adhere to the original roadmap which means the players continuing to work on their individual home fitness programmes before, hopefully, resuming collective training at the end of the month.

READ MORE

Cork City stick to training plan and will return at end of June

More on this topic

Cork City stick to training plan and will return at end of JuneCork City stick to training plan and will return at end of June

Hopefully now there’s an end in sight, says Shamrock Rovers skipper Ronan FinnHopefully now there’s an end in sight, says Shamrock Rovers skipper Ronan Finn

League of Ireland players express ‘frustrations’ to QuinnLeague of Ireland players express ‘frustrations’ to Quinn

League of Ireland Legends: Alfie Hale - The man with the goal-den touchLeague of Ireland Legends: Alfie Hale - The man with the goal-den touch


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight dealAnthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to blockbuster two-fight deal

Waterford ace Maurice Shanahan determined to prove Liam Cahill wrongWaterford ace Maurice Shanahan determined to prove Liam Cahill wrong

Everton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with LiverpoolEverton lose Theo Walcott ahead of derby clash with Liverpool

MLS to return with month-long tournament at Disney WorldMLS to return with month-long tournament at Disney World


Lifestyle

Among today's highlights: David Brophy concludes his choir series, and the late Connemara cartographer Tim Robinson features in a fascinating documentaryWednesday TV highlights: David Brophy's choir series and Tim Robinson's Connemara among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »