Derry City sign former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 03:33 PM
By Steve Neville

Derry City have announced the signing Gerardo Bruna, a former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder.

Bruna joins Darren Cole and Eoghan Stokes in signing on at the Bradywell.

28-year-old Bruna was a youth player at Madrid before signing a professional contract with Liverpool.

He failed to break into the first team at Anfield and departed the club, joining Blackpool.

Following that he had spells in Spain with Huesca and back in England before playing with Ottawa Fury in the USL where he made over 30 appearances.

Centre back Cole rejoins the club having "taken time away to consider his options after the end of the 2018 campaign" and has made 50 appearances for the Candystripes since 2017.

Stokes has signed a one-year deal with the club having joined from Bohemians, where he scored three goals in 22 games last season.

Derry's Brandywell Stadium.

READ MORE: Gibraltar remove online ticket sales as 'real risk' of Irish fans purchasing home section allocation

The signings comes on the back of the news that Derry have agreed a pre-contract agreement with Michael McCrudden.

The striker has scored 19 goals in 25 appearances for Institute and he will join the Candystripes following the end of the NIFL Premiership season.


